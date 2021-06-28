Micro-producer Cultures Angers joins DLYS by ROSE LifeScience

HUNTINGDON, QC, June 28, 2021 /CNW/ - The craft cannabis collective DLYS by ROSE LifeScience newly expanded to bring more locally produced options to the Québec market.

Cultures Angers, out of Abitibi-Témiscamingue, is one of two micro-producers in the province recently to put their inaugural craft products on SQDC shelves under the DLYS moniker.

"The micro-producers in Québec are very talented and committed to what they are making," said ROSE LifeScience President and CEO Davide Zaffino. "When you add the kind of passion Cultures Angers brings to their work, it's impossible not to have something great. DLYS exists so experienced craftspeople like them can have what they need to share their passion with consumers in the best possible way."

For Cultures Angers, that passion runs in the family. The community-rooted business is owned and operated by Sylvain and Eric Angers alongside their brother Michel. Each credit their mother for their shared love of horticulture.

"We're very excited about Harricana," said Sylvain Angers, General Manager and Co-Head Grower. "Growing and horticulture have been part of our family for generations. It's what we do best, and our first product with DLYS truly reflects that. Being a member of the DLYS collective lets us focus on what we're good at and what we love, right here at home. The brand supports us in all the other aspects of our business, so we can spend our time creating quality products."

ROSE's mission for the DLYS brand is to support local craft cannabis growers with regulated market expertise, resources and a shared commitment to Québec values, businesses, and communities. Cultures Angers' first DLYS product is called Harricana — Cake N' Chem.

