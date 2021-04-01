Canfor Pulp Products Announces Annual General Meeting and Q1 2021 Results Conference Call

VANCOUVER, BC, April 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSX: CFX) announced the company's upcoming webcast Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") on April 29, 2021. The Company will hold a joint analyst conference call with Canfor Corporation (TSX: CFP) the following day on April 30, 2021.

EVENT: Canfor Pulp Annual General Meeting 2021 Webcast



WHEN: Thursday, April 29, 2021

11:30 AM PT



Q&As: Registered Shareholders and proxyholders (including Non-Registered Shareholders who have duly appointed themselves as proxyholder) who attend the Meeting virtually and have properly followed the instructions in their Information Circular to vote virtually at the Meeting will have an opportunity to ask questions at the Meeting during the question period.



WEBCAST: Common Shareholders of Canfor Pulp can join the virtual-only format conducted via live audio webcast online at https://web.lumiagm.com/156588702



RECORDING

PLAYBACK: The replay of the web conference call will be available at:



canfor.com/investor-relations/webcasts

Q1 2021 ANALYST CONFERENCE CALL

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSX: CFX) will hold a joint conference call with Canfor Corporation (TSX: CFP) on Friday, April 30, 2021 to discuss their respective Q1 2021 financial and operating results.

EVENT: Q1 2021 Analyst Conference Call



WHEN: Friday, April 30, 2021 at 8:00 AM PT



CALL DETAILS: 1-888-390-0546 (Toll-free North America)





Please ask to participate in Canfor's first quarter call.





Listen live at canfor.com/investor-relations/webcasts, select Online Log In.





Presentation material referenced during the conference call will be available the morning of the call at canfor.com/investor-relations/presentations.





Following management's discussion of the quarterly results, the analyst and investment community will be invited to ask questions. Media are invited to attend on a listen-only basis. RECORDING

PLAYBACK: The replay of the conference call will be available until May 14, 2021.



canfor.com/investor-relations/webcasts





1-888-390-0541 Passcode 772487 #

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Words such as "expects", "anticipates", "projects", "intends", "plans", "will", "believes", "seeks", "estimates", "should", "may", "could", and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and actual events or results may differ materially. There are many factors that could cause such actual events or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements to differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and Canfor assumes no obligation to update such information to reflect later events or developments, except as required by law.

About Canfor Pulp Products Inc.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. ("Canfor Pulp" or "CPPI") is a leading global supplier of pulp and paper products with operations in the central interior of British Columbia ("BC") employing approximately 1,300 people throughout the organization. Canfor Pulp owns and operates three mills in Prince George, BC with a total capacity of 1.1 million tonnes of Premium Reinforcing Northern Bleached Softwood Kraft ("NBSK") Pulp and 140,000 tonnes of kraft paper, as well as one mill in Taylor, BC with an annual production capacity of 230,000 tonnes of Bleached Chemi-Thermo Mechanical Pulp ("BCTMP"). Canfor Pulp is the largest North American and one of the largest global producers of market northern softwood kraft pulp. CPPI shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol CFX. For more information visit canfor.com.



SOURCE Canfor Pulp Products Inc.

For further information: Media Contact: Michelle Ward, Senior Director, Communications & Government Relations, (604) 661-5225, [email protected]; Investor Contact: Pat Elliott, Senior Vice President, Corporate Finance and Sustainability, (604) 661-5441, [email protected]