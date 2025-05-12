Canfor Pulp Announces Voting Results for Election of Directors

VANCOUVER, BC, May 12, 2025 /CNW/ - Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSX: CFX) announces, in accordance with Toronto Stock Exchange requirements, the voting results from its Annual General Meeting held Thursday, May 8, 2025, in Vancouver, British Columbia.

A total of 51,756,751 common shares were voted at the meeting representing 79.34% of the votes attached to all outstanding shares. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the meeting, including the election of all director nominees as follows:



Votes For Votes Withheld % of Votes For (rounded) J. Craig Armstrong 50,725,701 989,752 98.09 % John R. Baird 50,408,936 1,306,517 97.47 % Dieter W. Jentsch 50,409,006 1,306,447 97.47 % Norm Mayr 50,389,619 1,325,834 97.44 % Sandra Stuart 50,713,344 1,002,109 98.06 % Susan Yurkovich 50,726,002 989,451 98.09 %

Detailed voting results for the meeting are available on SEDAR at sedarplus.com. The above figures are based on proxies voted for and percentage of votes for at the meeting.

Forward-looking statements.

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Words such as "expects", "anticipates", "projects", "intends", "plans", "will", "believes", "seeks", "estimates", "should", "may", "could", and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and actual events or results may differ materially. There are many factors that could cause such actual events or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements to differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and Canfor assumes no obligation to update such information to reflect later events or developments, except as required by law.

About Canfor Pulp Products Inc.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. ("Canfor Pulp" or "CPPI") is a leading global supplier of pulp and paper products with operations in the northern interior of British Columbia ("BC"). Canfor Pulp operates two mills in Prince George, BC with a total capacity of 780,000 tonnes of Premium Reinforcing Northern Bleached Softwood Kraft ("NBSK") pulp (including 300,000 tonnes of annual production capacity that, effective August 2024, has been indefinitely curtailed), and 140,000 tonnes of kraft paper. CPPI shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol CFX. For more information visit canfor.com.

Media Contact: Mina Laudan, VP, Corporate Affairs, (604) 661-5225, [email protected]; Investor Contacts: Pat Elliott, CFO and Corporate Secretary, (604) 661-5441, [email protected]; Dan Barwin, Head of Corporate Development, (604) 661-5390, [email protected]