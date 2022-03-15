Canfor Pulp Appoints Kevin Edgson President & CEO

VANCOUVER, BC, March 15, 2022 /CNW/ - Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSX:CFX) is pleased to announce the appointment of Kevin Edgson as President and CEO effective April 11, 2022.

Kevin will be focused on optimizing the value of Canfor Pulp's business and he will start this work by leading the company through a comprehensive business review. "Kevin's proven ability to build and lead highly effective teams, in combination with his extensive experience in the forest sector, make him the ideal choice to lead Canfor Pulp as the Company works to improve operational reliability and optimize the use of our fibre supply," said John Baird, Chair, Canfor Pulp Board of Directors.

"I'm excited to welcome Kevin to lead the Canfor Pulp team. Kevin is a highly successful leader with strong knowledge of the forestry and pulp industries and I am confident he will lead the organization to a profitable and sustainable future," said Don Kayne, President and CEO, Canfor.

Kevin has an impressive leadership track record in the forest products industry having most recently served as President and CEO of EACOM Timber Corporation ('EACOM') for nearly a decade. Prior to joining EACOM, Kevin was with Millar Western Forest Products Ltd in a series of increasingly senior roles, including serving as Chief Financial Officer.

Kevin is joining a team of talented and dedicated employees at Canfor Pulp. Kevin Anderson, Vice President, Operations, and Brian Yuen, Vice President, Pulp and Paper Sales and Marketing, will be part of Kevin's leadership team and will also be key contributors to the business review.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Words such as "expects", "anticipates", "projects", "intends", "plans", "will", "believes", "seeks", "estimates", "should", "may", "could", and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and actual events or results may differ materially. There are many factors that could cause such actual events or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements to differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and Canfor assumes no obligation to update such information to reflect later events or developments, except as required by law.

About Canfor Pulp Products Inc.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. ("Canfor Pulp" or "CPPI") is a leading global supplier of pulp and paper products with operations in the central interior of British Columbia ("BC") employing approximately 1,300 people throughout the organization. Canfor Pulp owns and operates three mills in Prince George, BC with a total capacity of 1.1 million tonnes of Premium Reinforcing Northern Bleached Softwood Kraft ("NBSK") Pulp and 140,000 tonnes of kraft paper, as well as one mill in Taylor, BC with an annual production capacity of 230,000 tonnes of Bleached Chemi-Thermo Mechanical Pulp ("BCTMP"). Canfor Pulp is one of the largest North American and global producers of market northern softwood kraft pulp. CPPI shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol CFX. For more information visit canfor.com.

SOURCE Canfor Pulp Products Inc.

For further information: Media Contact: Michelle Ward, Senior Director, Communications & GR, (604) 661-5225, [email protected]; Investor Contact: Pat Elliott, CFO and SVP, Sustainability, (604) 661-5441, [email protected]; Dan Barwin, Director, Corporate Finance, (604) 661-5390, [email protected]