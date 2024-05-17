Canfor Pulp Announces Voting Results for the Election of Directors

VANCOUVER, BC, May 17, 2024 /CNW/ - Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSX: CFX) announces, in accordance with Toronto Stock Exchange requirements, the voting results from its Annual General Meeting held Wednesday, May 1, 2024 in Vancouver, British Columbia.

A total of 51,021,822 common shares were voted at the meeting representing 78.21% of the votes attached to all outstanding shares. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the meeting, including the election of all director nominees as follows:

Director Votes For Percentage of Votes For J. Craig Armstrong 50,604,952 99 % John R. Baird 49,813,801 97 % Dieter W. Jentsch 49,813,793 97 % Donald B. Kayne 49,098,573 96 % Norm Mayr 49,921,917 97 % Conrad A. Pinette 49,459,003 97 % William W. Stinson 46,572,003 91 % Sandra Stuart 50,597,886 99 %

Detailed voting results for the meeting are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com. The above figures are based on proxies voted for and percentage of votes for at the meeting.

