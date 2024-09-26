Canfor Pulp Announces Leadership Transition

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 26, 2024 /CNW/ - John Baird, Chairman of Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSX: CFX) Board of Directors announced today that Kevin Edgson will be leaving the role of President and Chief Executive Officer on October 31, 2024.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to thank Kevin for his significant contributions in the role of President and CEO since 2022," said John Baird. "Kevin has worked through a number of challenges including a reduction in fibre supply in BC and fluctuating market conditions while transitioning Canfor Pulp to a smaller operational footprint. We are grateful for his leadership and appreciate his efforts to transform the company during his tenure."

The Board is in the process of selecting a successor and will share more details in the coming weeks.

Forward-looking statements.

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Words such as "expects", "anticipates", "projects", "intends", "plans", "will", "believes", "seeks", "estimates", "should", "may", "could", and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and actual events or results may differ materially. There are many factors that could cause such actual events or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements to differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and Canfor assumes no obligation to update such information to reflect later events or developments, except as required by law.

About Canfor Pulp Products Inc.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. ("Canfor Pulp" or "CPPI") is a leading global supplier of pulp and paper products with operations in the northern interior of British Columbia ("BC"). Canfor Pulp operates two mills in Prince George, BC with a total capacity of 780,000 tonnes of Premium Reinforcing Northern Bleached Softwood Kraft ("NBSK") pulp and 140,000 tonnes of kraft paper. CPPI shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol CFX. For more information visit canfor.com.

Media Contact: Mina Laudan, VP, Corporate Affairs, (604) 661-5225, [email protected]; Investor Contacts: Pat Elliott, CFO and SVP, Sustainability, (604) 661-5441, [email protected]; Dan Barwin, Director, Corporate Finance, (604) 661-5390, [email protected]