Canfor and Canfor Pulp demonstrate ESG performance in 2024 Sustainability Report

VANCOUVER, BC, April 2, 2025 /CNW/ - Canfor Corporation (TSX: CFP) and Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSX: CFX) released their joint 2024 Sustainability Report today. The report describes the companies' approach to managing environmental, social and governance activities, and reports on established targets.

Canfor President and CEO Susan Yurkovich said, "Sustainability is at the forefront of our business and we continually strive to be better at all that we do—for our planet, our people and our customers. Across our operations, our employees are implementing sustainability programs while maintaining safety, developing new renewable products, and continuing to supply high-quality, low-carbon forest products in demand around the world."

2024 Sustainability Report performance highlights include:

Maintaining certifications for sustainable forest management and fibre procurement activities, with 100% of Canfor-managed forests certified to SFI® or FSC® Forest Management Standards, 100% of sourced fibre in North American operations managed to the SFI Fibre Sourcing Standard and 100% of Swedish forestry operations certified to the PEFC Forest Management Standard. Canfor planted 62 million seedlings this year; more than 1 billion planted over 20 years.

with 100% of Canfor-managed forests certified to SFI® or FSC® Forest Management Standards, 100% of sourced fibre in North American operations managed to the SFI Fibre Sourcing Standard and 100% of Swedish forestry operations certified to the PEFC Forest Management Standard. Canfor planted 62 million seedlings this year; more than 1 billion planted over 20 years. Advancements in safety, health and wellness initiatives, with the establishment of a global safety forum, implementation of new safety initiatives, and expansion of our employee development programs to enhance leadership skills and career opportunities.

with the establishment of a global safety forum, implementation of new safety initiatives, and expansion of our employee development programs to enhance leadership skills and career opportunities. Investing in communities, with more than $2 million donated through our community investment program, Good Things Come From Trees, including hurricane disaster relief support, education scholarships for future forest sector workers, and sponsorship of sports organizations in Sweden.

through our community investment program, Good Things Come From Trees, including hurricane disaster relief support, education scholarships for future forest sector workers, and sponsorship of sports organizations in Sweden. Continuing to pursue our goal to be net zero by 2050, with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) approving Canfor's near-term and long-term science-based emissions reduction targets in 2024. We also powered our operations with nearly 80% renewable energy.

For a complete overview of sustainability at Canfor and to read our 2024 Sustainability Report, please visit canfor.com/sustainability .

Forward-looking statements.

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Words such as "expects", "anticipates", "projects", "intends", "plans", "will", "believes", "seeks", "estimates", "should", "may", "could", and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and actual events or results may differ materially. There are many factors that could cause such actual events or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements to differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and Canfor assumes no obligation to update such information to reflect later events or developments, except as required by law.

About Canfor Corporation.

Canfor is a global leader in the manufacturing of high-value low-carbon forest products including dimension and specialty lumber, engineered wood products, pulp and paper, wood pellets and renewable energy. Proudly headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canfor produces renewable products from sustainably managed forests, at more than 50 facilities across its diversified operating platform in Canada, the United States and Europe. The Company has a 77% stake in Vida AB, Sweden's largest privately owned sawmill company and also owns a 54.8% interest in Canfor Pulp Products Inc. Canfor shares are traded on The Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol CFP. For more information visit canfor.com.

SOURCE Canfor Corporation

Media Contact: Investor Contacts: Mina Laudan, VP, Corporate Affairs, (604) 661-5225, [email protected]; Pat Elliott, CFO and Corporate Secretary, (604) 661-5441, [email protected]; Dan Barwin, Head of Corporate Development, (604) 661-5390, [email protected]