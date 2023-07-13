TORONTO, July 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Candidate nominations for the Kanata—Carleton and Scarborough—Guildwood by-elections have closed, and a full list of candidates is now available at elections.on.ca. For these by-elections, 6 candidates and 5 parties are running in Kanata—Carleton and 12 candidates and 7 parties in Scarborough—Guildwood.

Voter information cards are on their way to registered electors. While voter information cards are not required to vote, voters are encouraged to visit our website to confirm, update, or add their information to the Register by July 17 so that they will be mailed a voter information card with details about when and where to vote.

Voters can cast their ballot at any advance voting location in their electoral district from July 19 to 21 or at their returning office until July 26. Find all dates and locations at voterinformationservice.elections.on.ca.

Important Dates

June 29 to July 21 - Submit your application to vote by mail by 6 PM (Eastern Time) on July 21 . Apply online or download an application at elections.on.ca.

- Submit your application to vote by mail by on . Apply online or download an application at elections.on.ca. June 29 to July 26 – Vote at your returning office by special ballot until 6 PM (Eastern Time) on July 26 (visit our website for days and hours of operation). Voters will need to complete an application form at elections.on.ca or at their returning office before voting.

– Vote at your returning office by special ballot until on (visit our website for days and hours of operation). Voters will need to complete an application form at elections.on.ca or at their returning office before voting. July 16 to 27 – Use assistive voting technology at your returning office.

– Use assistive voting technology at your returning office. July 19 to 21 – Vote at any advance voting location from 10 AM to 8 PM (Eastern Time) . Find all dates and locations at voterinformationservice.elections.on.ca.

– Vote at any advance voting location from 10 AM to . Find all dates and locations at voterinformationservice.elections.on.ca. July 26 to 27 – Political advertising blackout in effect.

– Political advertising blackout in effect. July 27 – Election surveys that have not previously been made public may not be published from 12:01 AM to 9 PM (Eastern Time) .

– Election surveys that have not previously been made public may not be published from . July 27– Vote on election day from 9 AM to 9 PM (Eastern Time) .

Elections Ontario is the non-partisan agency responsible for administering provincial elections, by-elections and referenda. For more information, visit elections.on.ca or call 1.888.668.8683 (TTY: 1.888.292.2312).

Aussi disponible en français

SOURCE Elections Ontario

For further information: Elections Ontario Media, [email protected], 1.866.252.2152