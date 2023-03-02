TORONTO, March 2, 2023 /CNW/ - Candidate nominations for the Hamilton Centre by-election have closed, and a full list of candidates is now available at elections.on.ca. In total, 10 candidates and 7 parties are running in this by-election.

Voter information cards are currently on their way to those on the voters list. While voter information cards are not required to vote, voters are encouraged to visit our website to confirm, update, or add their information to the list by March 6 so that they will be mailed a voter information card with information about when and where to vote.

For this by-election, voters can create an account on the Elections Ontario app, where they can access the full list of candidates and a scannable version of their voter information card.

Advance voting begins on March 5 at the returning office and on March 8 at other locations until March 10. Find all dates and locations at voterinformationservice.elections.on.ca.

Elections Ontario is the non-partisan agency responsible for administering provincial elections, by-elections and referenda. For more information, visit elections.on.ca or call 1-888-668-8683 (TTY: 1-888-292-2312).

