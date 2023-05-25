MONTREAL, May 25, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Canderel is thrilled to announce "Okkto", their answer to the employee need for a work environment that caters to individual priorities. An approach that unleashes the power of humanity in work and brings business to life - workspaces that reside at the crossroads of two worlds to say goodbye to the cut-and-dry barrier of work vs. life and deliver on the employee promise.

The seismic jolt of the pandemic has left businesses grappling with the challenge of bringing talent back to the office. As a commercial property manager, Canderel was witnessing more and more people resign themselves to the monotony but convenience of work from home.

"Work-life balance was always about strict 9-5 hours. Now that definition seems like a relic from the past, with work becoming a new, more flexible and integrated part of life", says Brett Miller, CEO of Canderel. "We understand that people want to live their lives to the fullest. We can't force employees back to the office so we must attract them by offering more. We are launching a workplace hospitality program to transform office buildings into places that are 100% focused on employee needs."

After 47 years of operation, Canderel knows talent well. "Our ethos has always been and will always be one of community, sustainability, and inclusion. Communities are changing, and we must work to attract a new sort of employee. We think that employees will quickly realize working from home means missing out on the learning, the animation, the connections and the activities that can be found in an Okkto building." – Brett Miller

What will Okkto look like?

Building entrances will be renovated into warm and welcoming hotel-style lobbies. The lounge areas, featuring local artwork, handpicked sounds, and a signature Okkto aroma, will blend the natural and urban worlds. The space will be staffed by a hospitality-trained concierge team capable of combining everyone's personal and professional needs to deliver peace of mind every day. They will be the point of contact for building activities, local restaurants, shops, and services.

Club-like building activities will allow people to connect, to learn, to grow, to socialize and to relax.

Gyms will emphasize the mind, body, and soul with mindfulness rooms and spin bikes. Lighting and textures will be employed to encourage a spa-like atmosphere and a sense of tranquility.

Trainers, towel services, showers, lockers, and changing rooms will all be amenities. Okkto will build connections with authorized wellness service providers, from massage therapists to life coaches, to create a holistically healthy workplace.

Employees will work in inspiring environments and interact with teammates, executives, and peers in conference centers, lounges, games areas and individual work pods. The spaces will be open and versatile, allowing for a range of layouts for true collaboration. They will include innovative and cutting-edge technologies to satisfy the changing needs of in-person and hybrid meetings.

Over the next 90 days, Canderel will start rolling out Okkto in buildings across Montreal, Toronto, Ottawa, Edmonton and Calgary. In this new era of work, Okkto will give employers and employees the space to create their own work experience and truly bring business to life.

