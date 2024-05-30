Cancer Survivor Day: A Canadian blood cancer survivor meets his stem cell donor

CALGARY, AB, May 30, 2024 /CNW/ - Rod Neander, of Calgary, Alberta, can enjoy his life today because of a stem cell transplant, the only hope for him when he was very ill in 2020 with a type of blood cancer called diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL). Sunday, June 2nd is Cancer Survivor Day in Canada.

Rod, now in his early sixties, flew to meet up with his stem cell donor, Tom Marshall, a new father in his thirties, in England, a few weeks ago. "The chance to say thank you and hug my donor was overwhelming," says Rod. "Tom's stem cells allowed me to get back to the things I love."

Rod's story has similarities to many Canadian survivors of cancer – from the joy of being able to watch children or grandchildren grow up, to struggling with limitations that can result from the cancer or its treatment.

While he is grateful to be as active as he is, Rod says he's not the same as he was before lymphoma. "I'm back to some of my favourite activities, but in a smaller way," he says. "However, since my stem cell transplant, I've had more time to help my kids navigate their post-secondary education, and appreciate time with family not seen in years."

From his diagnosis, Rod started reaching out to learn more and find ways to cope, including his connection with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Canada.

"The LLSC has been a pivotal touchpoint during my blood cancer experience, and continues to be," he says. LLSC offers personalized support and free informational resources for cancer survivors, including peer support matches, virtual support groups, and other programs and services.

"I've attended many in-person lymphoma information and peer group meetings held at Wellspring in Calgary, with my LLSC community services worker, Desiree, and a great nurse, Rachelle."

"While surviving cancer is always worth celebrating, it's important to acknowledge that survivorship may include ongoing mental health challenges as well as physical limitations," says Nadine Prevost, Director, Research and Community Services, LLSC.

"Cancer survivors may not realize they can be at much greater risk of anxiety, depression, or PTSD – even years after treatment – than the general population," she adds. "We encourage survivors to talk with their doctor or healthcare team about any persistent struggles."

Rod Neander wants his blood cancer survivorship to help someone else – so he's speaking out about the importance of stem cell donation. "More young Canadians need to know how a few simple steps can save a life," he says.

"Nearly 1,000 people in Canada are waiting for a life-saving stem cell transplant," says Kathy Ganz, Director, Stem Cells, Canadian Blood Services. "Stem cell transplants can treat more than 80 diseases and disorders including blood cancer, and when a patient undergoes a stem cell transplant, it's often their last hope for survival. We are thrilled that Rod was able to find his match in Tom so he can thrive." If you're between 17 and 35 years old, in good general health, free of infectious diseases and health issues and willing to be a donor to any patient in need, you can join the Canadian Blood Services Stem Cell Registry. Check your eligibility by answering a few questions on blood.ca/register4stem.

About LLSC

The mission of The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Canada (LLSC) is to find a cure for the five main types of blood cancer - leukemia, lymphoma, myeloma, myelodysplastic syndromes, and myeloproliferative neoplasms – and improve the quality of life of people affected by blood cancers. LLSC funds blood cancer research, provides services and educational resources, empowers individuals to take charge of their blood cancer experience, and advocates for the blood cancer community across Canada.

About Canadian Blood Services

Canadian Blood Services is a not-for-profit charitable organization. Regulated by Health Canada as a biologics manufacturer and primarily funded by the provincial and territorial ministries of health, Canadian Blood Services operates with a national scope, infrastructure and governance that make it unique within Canadian healthcare. In the domain of blood, plasma, and stem cells, we provide services for patients on behalf of all provincial and territorial governments except Quebec. The national transplant registry for interprovincial organ sharing and related programs reaches into all provinces and territories, as a biological lifeline for Canadians.

