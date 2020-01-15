CANCELLED: Media advisory - Minister Wilkinson to announce support for climate action in British Columbia
Jan 15, 2020, 11:08 ET
OTTAWA, Jan. 15, 2020 /CNW/ - Media representatives are advised that the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, will announce support for taking climate action and raising public awareness in British Columbia.
Event:
Announcement and Media Availability
Date:
Wednesday, January 15, 2020
Time:
9:30 a.m. (PST)
Location:
Club KWENCH
2031 Store Street
Victoria, British Columbia
The event will be live-streamed on the @eccc_news Twitter account.
Media are encouraged to register for the event with Media Relations. Media Relations will advise registered media of any changes to the event.
