CANCELLED: Media advisory - Minister Wilkinson to announce support for climate action in British Columbia

OTTAWA, Jan. 15, 2020 /CNW/ - Media representatives are advised that the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, will announce support for taking climate action and raising public awareness in British Columbia.

Event: Announcement and Media Availability Date: Wednesday, January 15, 2020 Time: 9:30 a.m. (PST) Location: Club KWENCH

2031 Store Street

Victoria, British Columbia

The event will be live-streamed on the @eccc_news Twitter account.

Media are encouraged to register for the event with Media Relations. Media Relations will advise registered media of any changes to the event.

