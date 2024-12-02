Only 32 per cent of Canadians surveyed by KPMG in Canada believe their workplace is a safe environment for them to disclose their disability to others

TORONTO, Dec. 2, 2024 /CNW/ - A new KPMG in Canada survey finds the majority of employed Canadians with disabilities are actively looking for work elsewhere (60 per cent) due to feelings of underemployment and acts of ableism in their current workplace.

The same percentage (60 per cent) say they feel underemployed and are not making full use of their skills. Respondents reported high instances of ableism in the workplace, which refers to attitudes and actions that devalue and limit the potential and inclusion of persons with disabilities. In fact, 44 per cent experienced acts of ableism and 43 per cent witnessed acts against one or more work colleagues in the past year. For Canadians with apparent disabilities, it's even higher: 58 per cent experienced ableism and 50 per cent witnessed acts of ableism against work colleagues.

"Our poll findings reveal that ableism is a systemic issue in Canadian workplaces," says Rob Davis, Chief Inclusion, Diversity and Equity Officer at KPMG in Canada. "It also uncovers that persons with disabilities feel their employers are not fully utilizing their talents, representing a loss of skills, creativity and productivity to businesses in Canada. This should be a wake-up call for organizations to take a much closer look at their workplace culture, as well as at policies and practices to build a respectful and inclusive work environment for people with apparent and non-apparent disabilities. Otherwise, they risk losing top talent."

To mark International Day of Persons with Disabilities and to help drive disability inclusion in corporate Canada, KPMG undertook a survey of 1,000 Canadians with disabilities for insights into workplace-related disability issues and employment trends.

Key poll highlights:

87 per cent of 1,000 Canadians with disabilities in this survey are currently employed 60 per cent of this group are actively seeking new employment elsewhere

of 1,000 Canadians with disabilities in this survey are currently employed 13 per cent are currently unemployed and actively seeking employment

are currently unemployed and actively seeking employment 60 per cent feel underemployed (defined as working in a job that does not make full use of their skills or abilities) This jumps to 73 per cent for persons with apparent disabilities, compared to 53 per cent for persons with non-apparent disabilities As many as three-quarters (75 per cent) of unemployed persons with disabilities also felt underemployed in their previous job

feel underemployed (defined as working in a job that does not make full use of their skills or abilities) 44 per cent experienced acts of ableism at work in the past 12 months 58 per cent for persons with apparent disabilities, compared to 39 per cent with non-apparent disabilities 60 per cent of People of Colour and 61 per cent of Indigenous Peoples with disabilities 50 per cent of unemployed persons with disabilities actively looking for a job say they experienced ableism in their previous workplace 53 per cent of persons with disabilities who earn $150,000 or more per year experienced acts of ableism, compared to 47 per cent earning between $50,000 and $149,000 , and 36 per cent earning between $30,000 and $49,000

experienced acts of ableism at work in the past 12 months 43 per cent witnessed acts of ableism against one or more work colleagues in the past year 50 per cent with apparent disabilities 41 per cent with non-apparent disabilities 36 per cent of those unemployed and looking for a job

witnessed acts of ableism against one or more work colleagues in the past year Only 32 per cent strongly agree that their workplace is a safe environment for them to disclose their disability to others 43 per cent with apparent disabilities 29 per cent among those with non-apparent disabilities

strongly agree that their workplace is a safe environment for them to disclose their disability to others 68 per cent say they have to work harder than their colleagues who do not have disabilities to be valued and recognized in the same way This jumps to 81 per cent for persons with apparent disabilities, compared to 62 per cent for those with non-apparent ones This is also higher for women (71 per cent) compared to men (62 per cent) and for People of Colour (82 per cent) and Indigenous Peoples (75 per cent) 81 per cent for people with disabilities currently unemployed but actively looking for a job

say they have to work harder than their colleagues who do not have disabilities to be valued and recognized in the same way

Challenging work environment

Sixty-eight per cent of persons with disabilities feel they have to work harder than their colleagues who do not have disabilities to be valued and recognized in the same way. Yet, the survey found four in 10 respondents say their organizations are not actively trying to eliminate stigma towards persons with disabilities and only 27 per cent strongly agree that their employer provides accommodations.

Lisa Park, a director at KPMG in Canada and founder of the firm's Disability Inclusion Network, highlights the significant challenges faced by individuals with disabilities in the workplace. "The contributions of Canadians with disabilities to the corporate landscape are invaluable and multifaceted. These individuals bring unique perspectives, innovative ideas, and a wealth of experience that can significantly enhance organizational performance and drive inclusive growth. However, despite their potential, many Canadians with disabilities face systemic barriers that hinder their ability to fully engage and thrive in the workplace. These barriers can manifest in various forms, including physical obstacles in the workplace, inadequate access to assistive technologies, and a lack of inclusive hiring practices. Additionally, societal attitudes and misconceptions about disabilities often lead to discrimination and exclusion, further limiting opportunities for these talented individuals. "

Ms. Park emphasizes that individuals with apparent disabilities are particularly affected. "With as many as 58 per cent of respondents with apparent disabilities encountering discrimination in the past year, this poll finding underscores the importance of creating inclusive work environments that provide necessary supports to enable all employees, especially those with disabilities, to thrive and perform at their best," she says.

When respondents were asked to describe their work experiences in their own words, survey responses ranged from "I am treated as any other person regardless of my disability" and "I feel accepted and fit in well" to "I'm made fun of, belittled a lot and harassed more if I speak out," "it's embarrassing, stressful, challenging and lonely," and "they don't see me as equal and I'm shunned," the poll findings revealed.

Actions organizations must take

Even though 64 per cent of persons with disabilities say they have allies at work who would speak up for them if they experienced bias, discrimination or ableism, the poll findings show they feel their employer needs to provide more support.

The top actions persons with disabilities would like to see their employer take include fostering an open and inclusive work environment built on trust and care (58 per cent), providing an environment whereby everyone has the tools and processes in place to be at their most productive (46 per cent) and changing recruitment processes to remove barriers in the hiring process (45 per cent).

Nearly 80 per cent say more representation of persons with disabilities in leadership positions is needed.

"Clearly, Canadians with disabilities need to be better supported in their workplaces," says Mr. Davis. "While it's encouraging to see that 64 per cent of survey respondents feel they have allies at work, we need to continue that momentum through more education and awareness on discrimination and ableism. It's also important to equip managers with inclusive leadership skills and regularly review business and talent processes, to ensure we remove bias and barriers for people with disabilities. As business leaders, it's our responsibility to create workplaces that allow everyone, including persons with disabilities, to be productive, succeed and thrive."

KPMG in Canada surveyed 1,000 Canadians with disabilities from November 5 to November 18, 2024, on Sago's AskingCanadians panel, using its Methodify online automated research platform. The margin of error is +/- 3 percentage points, with a confidence level of 95 per cent.

