85% of Canadians agree that it is important COVID-19 vaccines are distributed fairly to all countries.

More than 8 out of 10 Canadians agree that vaccinating people in developing countries is just as important as vaccinating people in countries like Canada .

. Two thirds of Canadians say Canada should be leading efforts to ensure lower-income countries have all the COVID-19 vaccine doses they need.

should be leading efforts to ensure lower-income countries have all the COVID-19 vaccine doses they need. More than 8 out of 10 Canadians agree that Canada should donate its excess doses of COVID-19 vaccines to lower-income countries once it's secured enough doses for all Canadians.

"Canadians care about global vaccine equity. World Immunization Week is a key moment to remind ourselves that, as Canadians, we can play a leading role in ensuring that COVID-19 vaccines are affordable and accessible to all," said David Morley, President and CEO of UNICEF Canada. "The clock is ticking. As teachers, health care and social workers continue to work day and night to care for children in lower-income countries, COVID-19 vaccines must reach the arms of frontline workers in the hardest to reach communities as soon as possible."

Earlier this week, the federal government committed an additional $375 million to Canada's international COVID-19 response in its 2021 budget, focusing on addressing the health needs in developing countries and providing support for equal access to the tools countries need to stop the spread of COVID-19. UNICEF Canada welcomed the commitment, recognizing the urgent need for global vaccine delivery to end the pandemic for everyone.

In collaboration with the PAHO Revolving Fund, UNICEF is leading efforts to procure and supply doses of COVID-19 vaccines for COVAX in what could be the world's largest and fastest ever procurement and supply of vaccines. UNICEF is on track to meet its goal of delivering at least 2 billion doses of vaccine to participating countries around the globe in 2021.

To learn more about Canadians' opinions of the COVID-19 vaccination rollout both domestically and globally, UNICEF Canada teamed up with research agency Fuse Insights. A poll was conducted March 19-24, 2021 among a nationally representative sample of 1,008 Canadian adults.

About UNICEF's role in COVAX

UNICEF is leveraging its experience as the largest single vaccine buyer in the world and working with manufacturers and partners on the procurement of COVID-19 vaccine doses, as well as freight, logistics and storage. In collaboration with the PAHO Revolving Fund, UNICEF is leading efforts to procure and supply doses of COVID-19 vaccines for COVAX. In addition, UNICEF, Gavi and WHO are working with governments around the clock to ensure that countries are ready to receive the vaccines, with appropriate cold chain equipment in place and health workers trained to dispense them. UNICEF is also playing a lead role in efforts to foster trust in vaccines, delivering vaccine confidence communications and tracking and addressing misinformation around the world.

About UNICEF

UNICEF is the world's leading humanitarian organization focused on children. We work in the most challenging areas to provide protection, healthcare and immunizations, education, safe water and sanitation and nutrition. As part of the United Nations, our unrivaled reach spans more than 190 countries and territories, ensuring we are on the ground to help the most disadvantaged children. While part of the UN system, UNICEF relies entirely on voluntary donations to finance our life-saving work. Please visit unicef.ca and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

