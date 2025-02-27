A new KPMG in Canada survey finds that over 80 per cent of consumers have responded to the threats of U.S. tariffs with their wallets by choosing to buy Canadian

TORONTO, Feb. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - As more Canadians choose to buy local products amid the looming threat of U.S. tariffs, a new survey from KPMG in Canada finds they want retailers to make it easier for them to do so. More than nine in 10 say they want stores to promote Canadian products and think grocery stores should be required to give them preferential shelf space with nearly 70 per cent wanting them to stop selling U.S. products altogether.

"We're seeing a significant shift in the shopping behaviour of Canadians, who are fired up to support local producers, artisans, and companies. As many as 70 per cent of Canadians in our survey were clear – they will boycott U.S. products with eight in 10 actively looking for non-U.S. versions of products when a Canadian one isn't available." says Kostya Polyakov, Partner and National Consumer and Retail Leader at KPMG in Canada. "Canadians are fighting for Canada, to keep jobs and their dollars within the community. But it's not always easy at first glance to know if what they're buying is Canadian and increasingly, they now demand retailers make it easier for them, calling out those that don't."

With 84 per cent of Canadians reading packages to see where products are made and three-quarters willing to pay more to buy a Canadian product over one that's made in the U.S., retailers already see the change in shopping habits. Loblaw Companies Ltd. recently reported a 10-per-cent increase in sales of items labelled product of Canada, made in Canada or produced in Canada for the first week of February compared to the previous week.

Key poll highlights:

93 per cent of Canadians say they want retailers and grocery stores to identify and promote Canadian products

of Canadians say they want retailers and grocery stores to identify and promote Canadian products 68 per cent think, in a trade war, grocery stores should stop selling U.S. products and produce

think, in a trade war, grocery stores should stop selling U.S. products and produce 85 per cent say the trade war has prompted them to support more local producers or companies

say the trade war has prompted them to support more local producers or companies 70 per cent of Canadian consumers say they will boycott U.S. products, including produce and other groceries should U.S. President Donald Trump follow through with a 25-per-cent tariff on imports from Canada

of Canadian consumers say they will boycott U.S. products, including produce and other groceries should U.S. President follow through with a 25-per-cent tariff on imports from 80 per cent say they are purposefully looking for a non-U.S. version (e.g., if fruit is available from either the U.S. or Peru , choosing the Peruvian version) if a Canadian product equivalent isn't available

say they are purposefully looking for a non-U.S. version (e.g., if fruit is available from either the U.S. or , choosing the Peruvian version) if a Canadian product equivalent isn't available 89 per cent say Canadian grocery stores should be required to give preferential shelf space to Canadian products

say Canadian grocery stores should be required to give preferential shelf space to Canadian products 84 per cent say they are paying more attention to the origin of where products are made by reading the labels

say they are paying more attention to the origin of where products are made by reading the labels 77 per cent say they will buy Canadian products even if it costs more

Labels matter

Poll findings reveal consumers are paying attention to more than just labels as the vast majority (93 per cent) hope – and expect - Canadian retailers are searching for non-U.S. suppliers with 85 per cent saying they will think twice about buying from stores that move its entire operations to the U.S.

"As consumers increasingly prioritize Canadian products, it is crucial for retailers to adjust their supply chain so they can continue to operate locally. This not only serves to build trust with customers by aligning to their expectations but also helps strengthen our national economy," says Mr. Polyakov. "There is also strong agreement among survey respondents that inter-provincial trade barriers must be eliminated so they can have enough product choice to continue buying Canadian."

Despite the surge of national pride, affordability remains a top concern as 86 per cent are worried Canada will slide into a recession and 90 per cent think governments should lower the cost of everyday essentials by reducing taxes or providing tax credits to help consumers through a tariff war.

"While it's clear Canadians will pay extra to support the home team, the impact of the rising cost of essentials is also top of mind for many," says Mr. Polyakov. "With consumers strongly expecting to see their grocery bills go up, they plan to cut back on non-essential spending, which could hit sectors like dining and entertainment hard.

"The question is, will this trend of buying Canadian last beyond a few months or quarters?"

Additional poll findings:

93 per cent say they hope – and expect - Canadian retailers are searching for non-U.S. suppliers

say they hope – and expect - Canadian retailers are searching for non-U.S. suppliers 85 per cent say they will think twice about buying from a company that deserts Canada and moves its entire operations to the U.S.

say they will think twice about buying from a company that deserts and moves its entire operations to the U.S. 96 per cent say inter-provincial trade barriers must be eliminated to make it possible for consumers to buy Canadian and have a choice of Canadian products

say inter-provincial trade barriers must be eliminated to make it possible for consumers to buy Canadian and have a choice of Canadian products 86 per cent say they are worried that Canada will slide into a recession

say they are worried that will slide into a recession 24 per cent are willing to pay 2-5 per cent more to make sure they are buying a Canadian product over one that's made in the U.S. 16 per cent are willing to pay 6-10 per cent more 14 per cent are willing to pay more than 11 per cent more 25 per cent say they can't afford any increase in prices

are willing to pay 2-5 per cent more to make sure they are buying a Canadian product over one that's made in the U.S. 90 per cent say to help consumers through a tariff war, governments should reduce the cost of everyday essentials, like food and gas, by reducing taxes or providing tax credits

say to help consumers through a tariff war, governments should reduce the cost of everyday essentials, like food and gas, by reducing taxes or providing tax credits 94 per cent expect the cost of groceries to rise for their household

expect the cost of groceries to rise for their household 84 per cent say that if the cost of essentials – like groceries and produce – go up, they will have to reduce spending on other things, the "nice to have" including eating out and entertainment

KPMG in Canada surveyed 1,934 Canadian adults from February 12 to February 25, 2025, on Sago's AskingCanadians panel, using Methodify's online research platform. Fifty-two per cent of respondents identified as female and 48 per cent male. Thirty-nine per cent live in Ontario, 24 per cent Quebec, 13 per cent British Columbia, 11 per cent Alberta, seven per cent Saskatchewan and Manitoba, and five per cent Atlantic Canada. The margin of error is +/- 2.23 percentage points, with a confidence level of 95 per cent.

