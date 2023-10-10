New report outlines the social, mental and emotional benefits of gameplay according to academic research and affirmed by survey of nearly 13,000 active players across 12 countries.

TORONTO, ON, Oct. 10, 2023 /CNW/ - The Entertainment Software Association of Canada, in partnership with the Entertainment Software Association (ESA), and video game trade associations in Australia, Europe and South Korea, today released the first-ever Power of Play report. The report highlights the findings from peer-reviewed academic research about the positive effects of gameplay, which are confirmed by a survey of 12,847 active (weekly) players (ages 16 and older) in 12 countries.

The survey revealed that in addition to entertainment, video games provide both global and Canadian players with a number of social and emotional benefits. Data collected among Canadians showed that having fun is the top reason people play video games (74%), but they also play for a variety of other reasons including to keep one's mind sharp (43%) and because playing games offers the ability to explore new worlds and ideas (28%). 29% of Canadian respondents also reported playing video games to manage and/or improve their mental health, a more significant proportion than the global average (24%).

More than three quarters of Canadian respondents (76%) said playing video games helps them feel less stressed (71% globally), and 63% of them also said that playing video games helps them feel less anxious (61% globally). Among other mental health benefits, 67% of Canadian players agreed that playing video games helps them feel happier (64% globally), while 54% said video games helped them get through difficult times in their lives (52% globally).

"The Power of Play report affirms globally what we observed in our 2022 Canadian study - video games bring people together and build community," said Jayson Hilchie, President & CEO of ESAC. "This global survey shows that the social and emotional benefits of video gameplay are being felt by an international, diverse player-base who play video games to have fun, unwind and relieve stress, and they are increasingly sharing that experience with their families and a growing community of online friends."

Consistent with the 2022 Canadian study on video game players across Canada, this global study showed that more people are using gaming to form meaningful connections with fellow players:

Almost half of Canadian respondents (46%) say they play video games with other people online and 29% play with other people in person weekly, with 66% rating their experience of playing with others online as positive or extremely positive (70% when it comes to playing with others in person).

70% of Canadian players agree video games introduce people to new friends and new relationships, a higher proportion than last year's numbers (67%) and the global average (67%).

This community-building tool is considered accessible to any person from any background, with 82% of Canadian players believing there is a video game for everyone.

Canadian players also say that they have developed valuable life skills applicable in the workplace, at school, or even at home:

84% of Canadian players agree that playing video games can improve problem-solving skills, compared to 69% globally.

More than three-quarters of local players (77%) agree video games build cognitive skills, compared to 69% globally.

Video games also promote collaboration skills and communications skills in Canadian players, with 71% and 58% agreeing, respectively.

The Power of play report highlights a wide range of attitudes and benefits outlined by global and local players. To learn more about Canadian insights: Click here

To access the Global Power of Play report: Click here

About the Entertainment Software Association of Canada

ESAC is the national voice of the video game industry in Canada. We work for our members – Activision Blizzard, Glu, EA, Gameloft, Ubisoft, Kabam, Other Ocean Interactive, Ludia, Microsoft, Nintendo, Sony Interactive Entertainment, Epic Games, Relic Entertainment, Roblox, Solutions 2 Go, WB Games, Eidos Montreal, Take-Two Interactive, Tencent, Codename Entertainment, Certain Affinity and NetEase Games – to ensure legal, regulatory and public affairs environments are favourable to long-term business development. For more information, visit theESA.ca.

About the Power of Play Report Methodology

AudienceNet conducted an interactive online survey of 12,847 respondents in 12 countries. In each country, respondents were recruited via a screening survey sent out in accordance with quota samples that were statistically and demographically representative of the respective 16 year+ online populations. The screening questions ensured that, in each country, there was a final sample of 1,000+ active gamers, all of whom played video games for at least an hour per week. All survey respondents were accessed through professionally accredited consumer research panels.

AudienceNet is a fully-accredited global consumer research company, currently conducting nationally representative research in 52 countries. As a Market Research Society (MRS) Company Partner, AudienceNet is bound by the MRS Code Of Conduct, as well as GDPR in relation to the collection and handling of consumer research data.

