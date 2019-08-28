Canadians Petition Government for Logical Vape Laws

Time to see the logic of harm reduction, smokers and vapers say

TORONTO, Aug. 28, 2019 /CNW/ - Adult smokers and vapers are not happy with the way Canadian regulators are restricting access to information about vaping products, and they are letting their government representatives know. See the logic is a letter writing campaign launched by vape company JTI Canada Tech Inc. in which people across Canada are calling on their Members of Parliament to see the logic of vaping by allowing adult smokers to make informed choices.

Currently in Canada, vapes are not allowed to be compared to cigarettes and vaping companies are prohibited from saying anything about the reduced health risk potential of vape products. The emerging scientific consensus is that vaping does have the potential to reduce the risks adult smokers face. In England, public health bodies have found vaping to result in an estimated 95 per cent reduction in harmful chemicals when compared to smoking.

Information like this has the potential to help adult smokers make informed choices, which is why the UK government is actively sharing the science behind vaping. But in Canada, the logic behind vaping is being hidden away.

Minors should not vape, period. But hiding the facts about vaping will do nothing to curb underage use. Adult vapers support actions to mandate product warnings and ban the use of flavours, images and marketing tactics that appeal to youth. As we continue to determine the best ways to keep these new products out of the hands of young people, we need to also make sure we are giving adult smokers and vapers the facts that will allow them to make informed choices.

The Health Canada website states, "completely replacing cigarette smoking with vaping will reduce your exposure to harmful chemicals" and "vaping is less harmful than smoking." Yet the Canadian government won't allow vape companies to give smokers this exact same information.

Through the website seethelogic.ca, Canadians are calling on their federal representatives to see the logic here. Vaping is not smoking. Vaping is a potentially reduced risk option that millions of Canadian smokers deserve to know the truth about.

