Ahead of World Diabetes Day, Sanofi Canada releases market research that explores the care journey for Canadians living with diabetes

LAVAL, QC, Nov. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Forty per cent of Canadians living with diabetes say mental health checks are an important aspect of their care since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to new market research commissioned by Sanofi Canada. However, only two per cent have a mental health practitioner or social worker as part of their healthcare team.

To further understand the current care journey, the impact of COVID-19, opportunities to improve care and how Canadians with diabetes want to be supported after the pandemic, Sanofi Canada commissioned market research of 1,001 Canadians living with diabetes.

"By listening to individuals directly and learning more about how we can support them and their healthcare teams, we are working to help improve the mental health care gap by identifying and providing access to mental health resources for Canadians living with diabetes," says Sabina Steinkellner, General Manager, General Medicines, Sanofi Canada. "We are dedicated to simplifying the treatment journey for insulin-dependent Canadians and to being a trusted partner to their healthcare providers by understanding their needs and moving quickly."

Leaning into the theme of Access to Diabetes Care for World Diabetes Day on November 14, the market research also found that over half of Canadians living with diabetes (53 per cent) are interested in taking a 360-approach towards holistic care with their treatment, but only 30 per cent are taking this approach to managing their diabetes. Some other interesting findings include:

3 per cent of Canadians living with diabetes say their care is well managed.

Among those who said their care is well managed, 64 per cent said it took between half a year to a few years for their diabetes to feel properly managed.

About 1 in 4 Canadians living with diabetes report thinking about changing their treatment plan.

48 per cent of Canadians living with diabetes indicate that they have difficulty communicating with their healthcare team about their personal lifestyle choices that impact diabetes, such as exercise, nutrition and alcohol.

"High levels of uncertainty, lifestyle changes and new treatments often come with a chronic illness diagnosis, such as diabetes," says Marie-Josee Toutounji, Pharmacist and interim Head of Medical, General Medicines, Sanofi Canada. "To think beyond the traditional one-size-fits-all approach and access to care, we're sharing these insights with healthcare professionals to create an open dialogue."

Rooted in data and insights, Sanofi Canada is looking to partner with healthcare providers and organizations to support individuals living with diabetes as they work with their healthcare teams to address mental health challenges and achieve the best possible treatment outcomes.

This year's World Diabetes Day marks a special milestone for the diabetes community as insulin was discovered 100 years ago by Banting, Best, Macleod and Collip at Connaught Laboratories, the predecessor of Sanofi Canada. This legacy continues to inspire Sanofi Canada's efforts in diabetes care to this day.

About Sanofi Canada

About Methodology

A total of 1,001 Canadians living with type 1 and type 2 diabetes, from across Canada completed a 10-minute survey available in both French and English, between August 16 - 25, 2021.

SOURCE Sanofi Canada

