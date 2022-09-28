OTTAWA, ON and GATINEAU, QC, Sept. 28, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The CRTC is seeking comments from Canadians in response to an application filed by a group of television service providers to increase the price cap for the basic TV package from $25/month to $28/month, with subsequent yearly adjustments based on inflation.

The CRTC is welcoming comments until October 28, 2022. Canadians can participate by:

filling out the online form;

writing to the Secretary General, CRTC, Ottawa, Ontario K1A ON2; or

K1A ON2; or sending a fax to (819) 994-0218.

Quote

"Many Canadians rely on the basic TV package as a source for news, information, and entertainment. TV service providers are asking us if they may increase the maximum price of the basic TV package. We want to hear from Canadians about how a potential price increase could impact them. This will help ensure that we make an informed decision."

- Ian Scott, Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer, CRTC

Quick facts

The basic TV package includes local and regional TV stations, channels with mandatory distribution, community, and provincial legislature channels (where available), and provincial and territorial educational channels.

Providers can also include other local TV stations (where less than 10 local stations are available), local radio stations, stations affiliated with major American networks (ABC, CBS, FOX and NBC) and PBS, and educational channels of another province or territory.

Since the basic TV package was introduced in 2016, the CRTC has capped the price at $25 /month (not including equipment) to ensure an affordable entry-level service for subscribers.

/month (not including equipment) to ensure an affordable entry-level service for subscribers. Bell Canada , Cogeco Communications, Bragg Communications (Eastlink) and Saskatchewan Telecommunications (SaskTel) filed a joint application requesting to increase the maximum retail price of the TV package.

, Cogeco Communications, Bragg Communications (Eastlink) and Saskatchewan Telecommunications (SaskTel) filed a joint application requesting to increase the maximum retail price of the TV package. They indicate that the proposed annual increase to the price of the basic TV package should be based on the annual consumer price index for the period ending December 31 of the preceding calendar year.

Associated links

Ask a question or make a complaint

For further information: Media Relations, 819-997-9403, [email protected]; General Inquiries, 819-997-0313, Toll-free 1-877-249-CRTC (2782), TTY 819-994-0423