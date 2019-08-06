Canadians invited to raise a glass for Canadian Beer Day

On October 9, the inaugural Canadian Beer Day will feature celebrations — big and small — from coast-to-coast, providing brewers, farmers, the hospitality industry, and beer lovers an opportunity to come together and recognize the historical, cultural and economic impact beer has had on our great country. The official launch party will be held at Great Western Brewing Company in Saskatoon.

"Canadian beer is woven into our national fabric," said Beer Canada Chair George Croft. "The beer economy supports 149,000 Canadian jobs and provides 13.6 billion dollars annually to our national GDP. We think that's something worth celebrating."

Our country boasts nearly 1,000 breweries of all sizes. These breweries employ Canadian workers, and the sale of their beer supports a billion dollars annually in wages and benefits. Breweries provide key support to thousands of community organizations and events every year. They also support farmers by purchasing more than 300,000 tonnes of Canadian malting barley every year.

"From hockey games and patio days to curling rinks and BBQs, beer is synonymous with activities that bring us all together," said Beer Canada President Luke Harford. "That's why we are asking Canadians to consider spending Canadian Beer Day toasting at your local brewery, pub, restaurant, or even in your own backyard."

For more information, visit www.canadianbeerday.ca and follow #CdnBeerDay on social media.

ABOUT BEER CANADA

Beer Canada is the national trade association that advocates to ensure Canadian brewers can operate in a healthy regulatory environment and that beer remains a celebrated part of Canada's culture. Its membership accounts for every nine out of 10 litres of beer consumed in Canada.

www.beercanada.com

SOURCE Beer Canada

For further information: Brittany Burden, Director, Communications & Engagement, Beer Canada, 613-232-9601 x225, bburden@beercanada.com

Related Links

https://beercanada.com/homepage

