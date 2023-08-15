CIFAR encourages all Canadians to enhance their AI literacy with new free online course: Destination AI

TORONTO, Aug. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Canadian Institute for Advanced Research (CIFAR), released findings from a study titled, Incautiously Optimistic, which suggests: Canadians are so caught up playing with new AI tools, they aren't considering the full scope of their risks and opportunities. The organization shared these results as it launched a new free online course in French and English, Destination AI, designed to raise the public's AI literacy. CIFAR is a global research organization that among other initiatives leads the Pan-Canadian Artificial Intelligence Strategy.

"Increasingly, AI technologies are being applied to decision-making processes that directly impact people, such as screening resumes, analyzing healthcare data, or assessing mortgage risk," says Elissa Strome, executive director of the Pan-Canadian AI Strategy at CIFAR. "As AI takes on larger roles in our daily lives and work, it is essential that all Canadians develop at least a basic literacy on this topic."

This need is reflected in the latest research – which included a national social listening audit that analyzed 6.9 million posts with AI mentions over a two-year period, and AI-related online search queries over the past five years.

It found that positive discourse far outweighed negative ones by an almost two-to-one ratio, and every age demographic appears to be engaged. Quebecers produced almost double the AI conversation online compared to other parts of the country (63 per cent versus 32 per cent).

Canadians appear to be throwing caution to the wind, enthralled by new AI tools. They're in "play mode," experiencing shiny object syndrome. Case in point: searches for "ChatGPT" overtook searches for "AI" this past spring. The public seems to be less aware of important concerns such as fairness and bias – essential considerations for responsible AI. These were noticeably absent at scale in the data.

Giving Canadians an important holistic view, Destination AI provides direct teachings from global AI experts including Yann LeCun, chief AI scientist, Meta; Julie Owono, executive director, Internet Without Borders; and Stuart Russell, professor, University of California, Berkeley. The self-paced course, available in both official languages, can be finished in less than a day, and a digital certificate is issued upon completion.

Specifically, the course will help Canadians to:

Understand the meaning behind different AI terms (e.g. Machine Learning versus Deep Learning, or Big Data versus Data Sciences.)

Debunk common AI myths such as: "AI programs are smarter than humans".

See the bigger picture behind AI's potential, including how AI is playing a role in disease prevention, helping to predict global disasters like famines, and how AI scientists are using data to help clean oceans.

Consider ethical challenges of AI and data use related to privacy, disinformation, bias, and algorithmic decision-making.

The Public Awareness Working Group of Canada's Advisory Council on Artificial Intelligence – after consulting with the public about their perspectives on AI in 2021 – recommended that a free online course for AI literacy be made available to all Canadians. CIFAR's Destination AI answers that call.

The report, Incautiously Optimistic, identifies three action items that can promote AI for public good across the country. These include:

Counter AI systems biases: Canada needs to diligently search for, guard against and mitigate blind spots and biases in building AI systems. Canadians must hold policymakers and regulators to account, ensuring representation and inclusion among teams that are building and safeguarding AI. Raise AI literacy across Canada : As the world wakes to the opportunities of AI, this is Canada's chance to raise AI literacy so citizens can better understand the opportunities and risks that AI advancements pose. Promote public engagement: Canada needs deeper public engagement on policy and regulation development. Such interactive dialogue can keep the focus for decision-makers on AI development for social good, and equity in citizen rights.

"Many of today's global AI tools have come about because of Canadian-led research, and we continue to play a leading role in the advancement of responsible AI," notes Strome. "Continuing along this path, Canadians can and should demand that companies and institutions deploy these technologies responsibly and safely, with rules enforced by our governments and regulatory bodies. To do this, we need an informed public, and this course is a step towards that."

Destination AI is available online now for all Canadians at: www.cifar.ca/destinationai.

Methodology for the study and report: Incautiously Optimistic: This research consisted of a national social media listening audit performed on NetBase Quid, an AI-powered consumer and market intelligence tool, to analyze AI trends being populated in Canadian social media conversations. Volume of mentions, sentiment score, engagement, reach, and share of voice were tracked. This audit analyzed data from January 20, 2021, to April 20, 2023. While it's difficult to quantify the exact margin of error, research studies on sentiment analysis tools generally report accuracy levels ranging from 70 per cent to 90 per cent. This study also included search volumes and data from Google Trends and Google's People Also Ask (PAA) feature on AI-related queries searched online by Canadians. Searches from April 20, 2017 to April 20, 2023, were analyzed and included in this research analysis.

About CIFAR: CIFAR is a Canadian-based global research organization that convenes extraordinary minds to address the most important questions facing science and humanity. By building long-term, interdisciplinary, global communities of collaboration, we provide the world's top researchers with an unparalleled environment of trust, transparency and knowledge sharing. Our time-tested model inspires new directions of inquiry, creating a culture of risk-taking, accelerating discovery, and yielding breakthroughs across borders and academic disciplines. Through knowledge mobilization, we are catalysts for change in industry, government and society. In 2017, the Government of Canada appointed CIFAR to develop and lead the Pan-Canadian Artificial Intelligence (AI) Strategy, the world's first national AI strategy. Our community of researchers includes more than 400 researchers from 161 institutions in 18 countries. Our fellows, chairs, scholars, and advisors are among the most highly cited researchers in the world. Twenty Nobel Prizes have been awarded to CIFAR-affiliated researchers. We are supported by the governments of Canada, Alberta and Quebec, as well as foundations, individuals, corporations and Canadian and international partner organizations.

