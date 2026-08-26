Canadians for CANDU welcomes Saskatchewan's Dustin Duncan as new Co-Chair

Former Saskatchewan cabinet minister joins national campaign as Saskatchewan considers CANDU® for its large-scale nuclear future

REGINA, SK, Aug. 26, 2026 /CNW/ -- Canadians for CANDU today welcomed the Honourable Dustin Duncan as a new Co-Chair, joining the Right Honourable Jean Chrétien and former Ontario Premier Mike Harris. With extensive experience across government, energy and economic development, Duncan joins the campaign at an important moment as Saskatchewan evaluates the role of large-scale nuclear in its future.

Already a global leader in uranium production, Saskatchewan has an opportunity to build on that strength by capturing more of the economic and industrial benefits of nuclear development at home.

"Dustin understands Saskatchewan, its energy system, and the decisions needed to support growth and prosperity over the long term," said Joe St. Julian, President, Nuclear, AtkinsRéalis. "We are delighted to welcome him to Canadians for CANDU as we make the case for Canadian technology, Canadian workers and Canadian resources to be at the centre of Canada's nuclear future."

Launched in 2024, Canadians for CANDU brings together organized labour, Indigenous organizations, Canada's nuclear supply chain, academic and healthcare institutions, and Canadian businesses to advocate for Canadian CANDU® technology. Duncan joins Chrétien and Harris in the campaign's national leadership.

Saskatchewan's large-scale nuclear opportunity

Duncan served nearly two decades in the Saskatchewan Legislative Assembly and held several senior cabinet portfolios, including responsibility for SaskPower, Crown Investments Corporation and the Ministry of Environment. During his time in government, he was closely involved in Saskatchewan's work to evaluate nuclear energy and build interprovincial cooperation on nuclear development.

"Saskatchewan's large-scale nuclear opportunity is about more than generating electricity. It is about how the province can turn a major energy investment into a broader economic advantage," said Duncan. "Saskatchewan is a global uranium leader, while Canada has a mature nuclear industry and proven CANDU technology. Connecting those strengths can create highly skilled jobs, attract investment and keep more of the value created by nuclear development here in Canada, while delivering the reliable power Saskatchewan will need to grow."

Former Ontario Premier and Canadians for CANDU Co-Chair Mike Harris also welcomed Duncan to the campaign.

"As Saskatchewan considers the opportunity ahead with large-scale nuclear, Canadians for CANDU has an important role to play in bringing Canada's experience, expertise and proven CANDU technology into that conversation," said Harris. "Dustin understands Saskatchewan's energy and economic landscape and brings significant experience from his time in government. I'm pleased to welcome him to the campaign as we work to ensure Canadian nuclear expertise is at the centre of Canada's next generation of nuclear development."

The CANDU moment

Canada has world-leading expertise in the design, construction, operation, maintenance, refurbishment, and overall program management of nuclear reactors, supported by a highly qualified domestic supply chain.

CANDU technology is one of Canada's most important innovations and remains the country's only domestically developed and licensed large-scale nuclear reactor technology. CANDU reactors can use natural uranium, provide reliable, emissions-free baseload electricity, and support the production of medical isotopes used in healthcare systems around the world. More than 250 Canadian companies contribute to the CANDU supply chain, creating economic benefits that reach communities across the country.

Each new CANDU project generates thousands of high-quality jobs and billions of dollars in economic activity, helping to sustain Canadian expertise in one of the world's most advanced industries. From uranium mining and fuel fabrication to engineering, construction and long-term operations, CANDU creates opportunities throughout the entire nuclear value chain.

By investing in Canadian technology, Canada invests in Canadian workers, businesses and communities – strengthening domestic industrial capacity while building the infrastructure needed to power future economic growth.

The Canadians for CANDU campaign calls on federal and provincial governments to support the deployment of made-in-Canada CANDU technology as part of the country's long-term energy and economic strategy.

The choice is clear. It's time to choose CANDU.

About Canadians for CANDU

Canadians for CANDU includes industry leaders, members of the domestic supply chain, organized labour, Indigenous organizations, academic institutions, healthcare organizations, and Canadians who believe domestic expertise and innovation should play a leading role in the deployment of nuclear energy solutions at home and abroad. The campaign is spearheaded by Co-Chairs the Right Honourable Jean Chrétien and former Ontario Premier Mike Harris. Additional information is available at canadiansforcandu.com.

About AtkinsRéalis

Created by the integration of long-standing organizations dating back to 1911, AtkinsRéalis is a world-class engineering services and nuclear company dedicated to engineering a better future for our planet and its people. We create sustainable solutions that connect people, data and technology to transform the world's infrastructure and energy systems. We deploy global capabilities locally to our clients and deliver unique end-to-end services across the whole life cycle of an asset including consulting, advisory & environmental services, intelligent networks & cybersecurity, design & engineering, procurement, project & construction management, operations & maintenance, decommissioning and capital advisory services. The breadth and depth of our capabilities are delivered to clients in strategic sectors such as Engineering Services and Nuclear, as steward of CANDU® nuclear technology. News and information are available at www.atkinsrealis.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

CANDU® is a registered trademark of Atomic Energy of Canada Limited, used under exclusive licence by Candu Energy Inc., an AtkinsRéalis company.

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SOURCE AtkinsRéalis

For more information: Media: Daniela Pizzuto, Director, External Communications, [email protected] or [email protected]