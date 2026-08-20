AtkinsRéalis To Continue Keeping North Carolina Motorists Moving

MONTREAL, Aug. 20, 2026 /CNW/ -- AtkinsRéalis Group Inc. (TSX: ATRL), a world-class engineering services and nuclear company with offices around the world, has been selected by the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) to continue supporting the agency's statewide traffic operations and Transportation Systems Management and Operations (TSMO) program. The Company has provided NCDOT with TSMO services for 14 years.

"The transportation networks that support economic growth and connect communities depend on safe, reliable and efficient operations," said Ian L. Edwards, President and Chief Executive Officer, AtkinsRéalis. "As transportation agencies seek to meet growing demands with existing infrastructure, Transportation Systems Management and Operations programs are becoming increasingly important to improving mobility, reliability and safety. By bringing together operational expertise, advanced technologies and data-driven decision-making, we are helping clients modernize their networks and deliver lasting benefits for the traveling public."

Under the US $35 million three-year contract, AtkinsRéalis will staff, operate and maintain the NCDOT's Statewide Transportation Operations Center (STOC) and five (5) regional Traffic Management Centers (TMC). Work includes providing statewide traffic management, incident coordination, traveler information, TSMO program support, training, data analytics, systems engineering, traffic engineering, and Advanced Traffic Management Systems (ATMS) implementation support.

AtkinsRéalis has helped manage NCDOT's STOC and TMC operations since 2012. NCDOT received the 2025 TSMO Award for Best Project from the National Operations Center of Excellence for its response to Hurricane Helene l. When the most devastating storm in North Carolina's modern historyi isolated communities from vital resources in 2024, the TSMO team identified hazardous areas and developed routing guidance for emergency and recovery operations.

"Our team's relationship with NCDOT is built on trust, continuity and a shared commitment to operational excellence," said Byron Bright, President, US, AtkinsRéalis. "Institutional knowledge of NCDOT's systems and proven traffic operations experience combined with our technical capabilities across data analytics, Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS), training, ATMS support and emergency response is how AtkinsRéalis helps keep North Carolina moving every day."

Over three decades, the Company has managed and operated TMCs and/or provided TSMO program support in Georgia, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, and Texas.

About AtkinsRéalis

Created by the integration of long-standing organizations dating back to 1911, AtkinsRéalis is a world-class engineering services and nuclear company dedicated to engineering a better future for our planet and its people. We create sustainable solutions that connect people, data and technology to transform the world's infrastructure and energy systems. We deploy global capabilities locally to our clients and deliver unique end-to-end services across the whole life cycle of an asset including consulting, advisory & environmental services, intelligent networks & cybersecurity, design & engineering, procurement, project & construction management, operations & maintenance, decommissioning and capital advisory services. The breadth and depth of our capabilities are delivered to clients in strategic sectors such as Engineering Services and Nuclear, as steward of CANDU® nuclear technology. News and information are available at www.atkinsrealis.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

References in this press release to the "Company", "AtkinsRéalis", "we", "us" and "our" mean, as the context may require, AtkinsRéalis Group Inc. or all or some of its subsidiaries or joint arrangements or associates. Statements made in this press release that describe the Company's expectations or strategies constitute "forward-looking statements", which can be identified by the use of the conditional or forward-looking terminology such as "aims", "anticipates", "assumes", "believes", "cost savings", "estimates", "expects", "forecasts", "goal", "intends", "likely", "may", "objective", "outlook", "plans", "projects", "should", "synergies", "target", "vision", "will" , or other variations thereon. Forward-looking statements also include any other statements that do not refer to historical facts. The Company cautions that, by their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and that its actual actions or results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are presented for the purpose of assisting investors and others in understanding certain key elements of the Company's current objectives, strategic priorities, expectations and plans, and in obtaining a better understanding of the Company's business and anticipated operating environment. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking statements made in this press release are based on a number of assumptions believed by the Company to be reasonable as at the date hereof. The assumptions are set out throughout the Company's 2025 annual management disclosure & analysis ("2025 MD&A") (particularly in the sections entitled "Critical Accounting Judgments and Key Sources of Estimation Uncertainty" and "How We Analyze and Report our Results") filed with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com and on the Company's website at www.atkinsrealis.com under the "Investors" section. If these assumptions are inaccurate, the Company's actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. In addition, important risk factors could cause the Company's assumptions and estimates to be inaccurate and actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by these forward-looking statements. Those risks are identified in the 2025 MD&A (particularly in the section entitled "Risk and Uncertainties"), as may be updated from time to time in the Company's interim quarterly MD&A, are not exhaustive. The forward-looking statements herein reflect the Company's expectations as at the date of this press release and are subject to change after this date. The Company does not undertake to update publicly or to revise any such forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable legislation or regulation. The forward-looking information and statements contained herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

___________________________ i Source: Hurricane Helene by the numbers: A look at the damage to western NC WRAL

https://www.wral.com/weather/hurricane-helene-damage-western-nc-one-year-later-september-2025/

SOURCE AtkinsRéalis

For more information: Media, Antoine Calendrier, Vice President, Global External Communications, [email protected]; Investors, Denis Jasmin, Vice President, Investor Relations, 514-393-8000, ext. 57553, [email protected]