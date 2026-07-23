Canadians feel pressure to keep up with AI at work, new TD survey finds

Nearly one in three Canadians polled (32%) say they've overstated their AI abilities as workplace expectations rise

TORONTO, July 23, 2026 /CNW/ -- Artificial intelligence (AI) is becoming an increasingly important part of everyday work, but Canadians are still building confidence. According to new TD research, Canadians polled admit to exaggerating their AI skills at work, pointing to growing pressure to keep up as expectations evolve.

Key findings from the 2026 TD AI Insights Report:

78% polled believe AI adoption in the workplace is inevitable

75% rate themselves a "C" or lower in AI skills

53% say their workplace is lagging behind others when it comes to the adoption of AI

Only 37% say they have received adequate AI training from their employer on using AI at work

AI skills are becoming a workplace signal

Canadians are navigating a gap between expectations and confidence. While many recognize the importance of AI, fewer see themselves as experts, creating pressure to present themselves as more fluent than they may feel.

The survey reveals:

Only 4% polled rate themselves an "A" in AI skills, while the majority (75%) rate themselves a "C" or lower

Nearly 1 in 3 (32%) admit they have exaggerated their AI skills at work

Boomers are the most likely to say AI adoption in the workplace is inevitable at 89%, ahead of Gen X (81%), Millennials (79%) and Gen Z (65%)

"AI is becoming more prevalent across the world of work but for many people it still feels new and unfamiliar," says Luke Gee, Senior Vice President, Chief Analytics and AI Officer at TD Bank Group. "The pace of change can feel fast, and it's natural that confidence takes time to catch up. We're in a period where people are building new skills and figuring out how these tools can support the work they already do. What matters most is helping people feel supported as they learn, build confidence over time, and use AI in ways that are practical and meaningful to them."

Canadians see real returns from AI

AI is increasingly being used in the workplace, with many Canadians polled reporting tangible benefits from using AI, particularly when it comes to productivity and staying competitive in the workplace.

59% say AI makes them more productive at their job

58% say it gives them a competitive edge against other people in similar jobs

Closing the gap: the role of training and support

As more Canadians recognize the value of AI, organizations have an opportunity to help employees build confidence by providing access to the training, tools and guidance they need to use AI effectively at work.

53% of respondents say their workplace is lagging behind others when it comes to the adoption of AI

Only 37% say they've received adequate AI training from their employer on using AI at work

"The future of work will require organizations to help people develop new skills as technology evolves," says Melanie Burns, Senior Executive Vice-President and Chief Human Resources Officer at TD Bank. "Those that prioritize learning and equip employees with the right tools and support will ensure their people thrive."

TD is focused on supporting colleagues as they build confidence with AI in their work. AI is core to how TD is reimagining banking and tied directly to its strategy to drive deeper client relationships, build simpler and faster experiences, and bring disciplined execution. Learn more about AI and innovation at TD by visiting the TD Stories page.

FAQ

Q: How prepared do Canadians feel for AI in the workplace?

The 2026 TD AI Insights report suggests there is still a gap between AI adoption and preparedness. While many Canadians polled report using AI tools at work, only 37% say they've received adequate AI training from their employer on using AI at work highlighting an opportunity for greater support and learning.

Q: How confident are Canadians in their ability to use AI tools?

According to the 2026 TD AI Insights report, Canadians polled are actively adopting AI, but confidence levels vary. Only 4% rate themselves an "A" in AI skills, while the majority (75%) rate themselves a "C" or lower.

Q: What are Canadians' expectations for AI in the future of work?

According to the 2026 TD AI Insights report, most Canadians polled see AI adoption as inevitable. In fact, 89% of Boomers, 81% of Gen X, 79% of Millennials and 65% of Gen Z say AI will become a regular part of the workplace.

About the 2026 TD AI Insights Report

The 2026 TD AI Insights Report was completed by Ipsos and conducted between February 17 and 23, on behalf of TD. For this survey, a sample of 2,501 Canadians aged 18+ was interviewed. Weighting was then employed to balance demographics to ensure that the sample's composition reflects that of the adult population according to Census data and to provide results intended to approximate the sample universe. The precision of Ipsos online polls is measured using a credibility interval. In this case, the poll is accurate to within ±2.4 percentage points, 19 times out of 20, had all Canadian adults been polled. The credibility interval will be wider among subsets of the population. All sample surveys and polls may be subject to other sources of error, including, but not limited to coverage error, and measurement error.

About TD Bank Group

The Toronto-Dominion Bank and its subsidiaries are collectively known as TD Bank Group ("TD" or the "Bank"). TD is the sixth largest bank in North America by assets and serves 28.1 million clients in four key businesses operating in a number of locations in financial centres around the globe: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, including TD Canada Trust and TD Auto Finance Canada; U.S. Banking, including TD Auto Finance U.S., and TD Wealth (U.S.); Wealth Management and Insurance, including TD Wealth (Canada), TD Direct Investing, and TD Insurance; and Wholesale Banking, including TD Securities and TD Cowen. TD also ranks among North America's leading digital banks, with more than 13 million active mobile users in Canada and the U.S. TD had $2.1 trillion in assets on April 30, 2026. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades under the symbol "TD" on the Toronto Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange.

SOURCE TD Bank Group

Ada Lovelace Rampersaud, TD Bank Group, [email protected].