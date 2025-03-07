This year's prizes include 50 all inclusive getaways for two to a Princess Hotels & Resorts property in Mexico and the Dominican Republic

TORONTO, March 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Canadians across the country are playing Tim Hortons annual Roll Up To Win™ contest, and this year, SellOffVacations is proud to be a 2025 participating partner. Until March 23, 2025, Canadians will have the chance to win a variety of prizes including 50 all inclusive getaways for two with SellOffVacations and Princess Hotels & Resorts in Mexico and the Dominican Republic.

For more than 30 years, SellOffVacations has been an agency of choice for Canadians searching for their happy place. In addition to a vast community of knowledgeable experts whose past travel experiences help shape their customers' next escapes, SellOffVacations leverages strong relationships with hotel partners, airlines and tour operators to secure the best travel deals for happy travels, from all inclusive vacations to European adventures and bucket-list cruises. The travel retailer handles the heavy lifting of vacation planning, and provide travellers with both value and a wide choice of destinations.

A well-known brand in Mexico and the Dominican Republic that is beloved by Canadians, Princess Hotels & Resorts properties in Riviera Maya and Punta Cana seamlessly integrate with their natural surroundings. Each resort offers personalized service and features modern amenities like pristine beachfronts that cater to both family friendly and adults only vacations. This year's Roll Up To Win™ SellOffVacations winners will have the chance to experience Princess' 5-star paradise firsthand at one of the participating properties, including Platinum Yucatan Princess, Grand Riviera Princess, Family Club at Grand Riviera Princess, Grand Bavaro Princess, Family Club at Grand Bavaro Princess, Grand Sunset Princess, Caribe Deluxe Princess, Tropical Deluxe Princess and Punta Cana Princess.

Canadians can visit a participating Tim Hortons location to try their luck during Roll Up To Win™, on now until March 23, 2025. Customers can also book their all inclusive escape with Princess Hotels & Resorts by contacting SellOffVacations' team of experts over the phone or by visiting SellOffVacations.com.

For details and contest information, visit rolluptowin.ca.

