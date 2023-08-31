Thousands of #DearTerry messages received leading up to the Run demonstrate Terry's lasting impact on Canadians

TORONTO, Aug. 31, 2023 /CNW/ - On September 17, 2023, thousands of Canadians from nearly 600 communities across the country will carry on the legacy of one of Canada's most inspiring athletes and activists in the 43rd annual Terry Fox Run.

The annual fundraiser continues Terry Fox's dream of raising critical funds for life-changing cancer research in Canada. The following week, the Terry Fox School Run will take place with more than three million students and 10,000 schools participating.

Earlier this year, to document how Terry's legacy continues to inspire our nation, the Terry Fox Foundation gave Canadians the opportunity to submit their own personal #DearTerry messages online. Thousands participated demonstrating how Terry's story continues to create a lasting impact.

"Terry was determined to create a world without cancer," says Fred Fox, Terry's older brother. "The outpouring of #DearTerry messages, personal memories, and even drawings we have received sharing the impact of Terry's story reinforces to us how his legacy continues to live on through the passion and dedication of Canadians."

This past April, the Terry Fox Foundation released a limited-edition #DearTerry shirt for the 2023 Terry Fox Run, designed in collaboration with Ryan Reynolds and the Fox Family. In his own #DearTerry message, Ryan said, "I've been taking part in the Terry Fox Run since second grade and can't think of a more enduring and lovely legacy for one person."

The limited-edition shirt sold out in a matter of days with over $1.2 million in proceeds raised to fund cancer research. To build on this momentum, a commemorative, limited-edition #DearTerry poster, designed by famed Canadian artist Mutant 101, will be released and available for purchase ($50) on Run day, September 17. All proceeds will support cancer research.

The Terry Fox Foundation is a leading national investor in cancer research having raised over $850 million and funding critical research projects in areas such as precision medicine – a new framework for cancer research and care that will accelerate the pace of improvement in the detection, diagnosis, and treatment of all cancers.

"It is the generosity of Canadians that moves us one step closer to a world without cancer," says Michael Mazza, Executive Director of the Terry Fox Foundation. "The funds we receive through the annual Terry Fox Run go towards supporting some of Canada's most innovative research projects and top cancer scientists across the country."

Canadians are encouraged to register, fundraise, and participate in this iconic Canadian tradition and to continue submitting #DearTerry messages, at terryfox.org or on social media by tagging the Terry Fox Foundation and using the hashtag #DearTerry.

All proceeds will support Terry's mission of funding critical cancer research in Canada and there are no registration fees to join. Participants are welcome to walk, run, blade, skate or wheel in the Terry Fox Run. To learn more, sponsor a participant, form a team, or register to fundraise, please visit terryfox.org/run .

SOCIAL MEDIA

Instagram: @TerryFoxFoundation

Facebook: @TheTerryFoxFoundation

TikTok: @TheTerryFoxFoundation

Twitter: @TerryFoxCanada

YouTube: @TerryFoxCanada

#DearTerry #TerryFoxRun

About The Terry Fox Foundation

The Terry Fox Foundation honours the vision and spirit of an iconic Canadian while raising critical funds for cancer research. As a leading national charitable organization, the Terry Fox Foundation plays a vital role in building community, engaging more than 20,000 passionate volunteers and 3.5 million students in nearly 10,000 annual fundraising events across the country.

People around the world of all ages, backgrounds, and abilities have been inspired by Terry's enduring legacy. Through the generous support of our donors, partners, and volunteers, The Terry Fox Foundation has raised more than $850 million and funded 1,300 innovative cancer research projects, bringing hope and health to millions of Canadians. Visit terryfox.org for more information and to learn how you can help take Terry's Marathon of Hope across the finish line.

SOURCE The Terry Fox Foundation

For further information: MEDIA CONTACT: Denise Dias, Vice President, Marketing & Communications, [email protected], 416-988-0747