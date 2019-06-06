Canadians are Financially Unprepared to Support Aging Parents, Survey Shows

TORONTO, June 6, 2019 /CNW/ - As the population ages, many Canadians expect that providing financial support to their elderly parents will have a major impact on their personal finances, a recent survey commissioned by FP Canada™ and Chartwell Retirement Residences reveals. Despite this trend, fewer than one-in-three Canadians say they're familiar with the tax credits, grants and other financial tools available to help alleviate the financial impact of this support.

The survey, conducted by Leger in time for Seniors' Month, examined the financial and caregiving support Canadians are providing to their parents and the impact this is having on their own financial circumstances.

Of more than 1,500 Canadians surveyed, 14% among those with a living parent said they expect that supporting their parents financially will cause them to postpone their retirement and 12% said they expect that it will prevent them from paying off debt. Younger Canadians between the ages of 18-34 are particularly worried, with one-in-five (18%) expecting to postpone their retirement as a result of financially supporting their parents.

The survey results suggest that many Canadians are in denial about the financial support their parents will need as they grow older, according to Sharon Henderson, Vice President of Marketing and Communications with Chartwell Retirement Residences.

"One of the biggest concerns we see in retirement living is the avoidance of financial conversations between adult children and their senior parents. This can create uncertainty and prevent proactive planning for support later in life," Henderson says. "We believe aging adults could benefit from supportive solutions like the lifestyle in a retirement community a lot earlier in their retirement years if they fully understood the costs, as well as their own finances and resources. This starts with a financial conversation with their children and a financial planner, such as a CFP® professional. Planning for future support now will help empower older adults to achieve the lifestyle they want in retirement, and also bring their families peace of mind when it comes to understanding the costs."

The survey reveals that fewer than one-in-three Canadians (28%) are familiar with tax credits associated with dependent parents. Males (31%) are more likely than females (24%) to say they're familiar with these types of credits.

Only one-in-five (22%) said they are familiar with grants, loans, rebates and other financial assistance programs associated with renovating their home to accommodate their aging parents.

"The senior years can be financially challenging, and as a result, many older Canadians turn to family members for support. That can cause a significant financial strain, and as Canadians live longer, that strain will only grow," says Kelley Keehn, author, personal finance educator and Consumer Advocate for FP Canada. "A Certified Financial Planner® professional can help you tap into tax credits and other tools and build a plan to support your loved ones without compromising your own financial security."

Beyond financial assistance, the survey also asked about the career sacrifices Canadians are making to support their parents. Of the respondents, 13% said they have taken time off work to care for their aging parents, and 5% said they have had to quit their job to care for their parents. Women (15%) are more likely than men (10%) to have taken time off work.

About FP Canada

A national professional body working in the public interest, FP Canada™ (formerly known as Financial Planning Standards Council) is dedicated to fostering better financial health for Canadians by leading the advancement of professional financial planning in Canada. There are approximately 19,000 professional financial planners in Canada who have met, and continue to meet, FP Canada's standards.

About Chartwell Retirement Residences

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces. Chartwell is committed to its vision of Making People's Lives BETTER and to providing a happier, healthier and more fulfilling life experience for its residents. For more information, visit www.chartwell.com.

About the Survey

Leger conducted a survey of 1,557 Canadians between April 26-29, 2019 using its online panel. The margin of error for this study was +/-2.5%, 19 times out of 20.

