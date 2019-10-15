Canadians and passion: an unprecedented Leger Van Houtte® survey reveals that Canadians are more passionate than ever

The survey reveals that 86% of Canadians have a passion or a hobby

MONTREAL, Oct. 15, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - As part of its 100th anniversary celebrations, and born from Master Roaster Albert-Louis Van Houtte's passion for coffee, Van Houtte® wanted to explore Canadians' interest in the mastery of passions and hobbies. In 2019, an era of social media and various digital entertainment platforms, it is clear that the majority of Canadians have a passion and practice at least one hobby. In fact, an impressive 86% of Canadians revealed that they maintain a passion or hobby, while 91% consider it is still relevant to maintain a passion or hobby in 2019.

Mastering passions

The survey shows that Canadians, similar to the Van Houtte® brand, are humble, yet passionate. Indeed, 59% consider themselves beginners or intermediate in the passion or hobby they practice, whereas 37% consider themselves advanced or experts. This last group has been practicing a passion or hobby for 10 years or more, and 30% make a living out of it. Moreover, 60% of Canadians would consider making a living from their passion if they had the opportunity, and about half want to master and perfect their skill.

Canadians also share important notions related to what is needed to pursue their passion or hobby: 77% said dedication is important, 57% mentioned creativity, and 51% mentioned inspiration. These notions are key in keeping Canadians passionate.

Dr. Shimi Kang, award-winning Canadian psychiatrist, explains: "In this digital age, we could expect that we are too busy or distracted to invest time and energy in passions or hobbies, when in fact the opposite is true. This survey actually demonstrates the crucial role they play, and have always played, in our lives. Passions are powerful and not only are they important in building our relationship with ourselves, but also allow us to share our unique fingerprint with the world."

In fact, Van Houtte® will soon be announcing an ambitious and generous program, the Van Houtte® Masters' Fund, which will celebrate passionate Canadians and invite the general population to discover their passions and stories. Stéphane Renauld, Director, Brand Management at Keurig Canada Inc., doing business as Keurig Dr Pepper Canada, explains: "Since its very beginning, Van Houtte® has built its reputation on the passion of its founder Albert-Louis Van Houtte, a master of roasting and coffee artistry. This passion has been perpetuated through the involvement and dedication of creative people who pay special attention to detail and the quality of their work. In creating the Masters' Fund, we sought to learn about Canadians' routines and the amount of importance they place on their passions and hobbies in their lives, whether in their professional or personal life. With the Masters' Fund, we want to acknowledge Canadian masters, their unique talents and commitment to their craft. The goal of this ambitious program is to help bring to light the talent and dedication of exceptional Canadians worth discovering." The program will be launched at the end of October.

"Pursuing passions and finding our unique fingerprint is more relevant than ever, and the Van Houtte® Masters' Fund program is celebrating that by bringing forward inspiring stories into popular culture, showcasing amazing individuals whose talents have a noticeable impact in the communities they live in. The survey found that Canadians spend an average of 9 hours per week on their passion or hobbies, which shows the deeper insight into how we are hardwired, as humans, to be driven and strive to improve things we love and are passionate about," adds Dr. Kang.

The benefits

There are many sources of motivation. Amongst respondents who said they had a passion in their personal life, 72% indicated that they do so in order to relax, while 69% did so for balance or simply to enjoy the health benefits. In addition, interestingly, two thirds of those surveyed acknowledged that they share their passion with friends or family, allowing them to take in the direct benefits of sharing a special moment with their loved ones.

Passions and the web: modern times

Some of the inquiries of this study were about the ability, in terms of time, and the level of interest Canadians have towards the practice of a passion or hobby in the digital age. On this aspect, the study was most enlightening. In addition to not diminishing interest in hobbies, the results show that the internet can enrich the practice and even offer new opportunities to progress the mastering of a passion.

For example, 55% say that the internet encourages the pursuit of passions, 61% say that the internet helps in learning basic skills, and 62% say that the internet is even a source of inspiration.

Methodology

The web survey was conducted by the Leger polling firm between August 5th and August 12th, 2019, among 1,502 Canadians aged 18 and over and in both English and French. Using Statistics Canada data, the results were weighted by sex, age, region, mother tongue, education, and the presence or absence of children in the household to form a representative sample of the entire population.

This year, Van Houtte® is celebrating like a master!

For its 100th anniversary, the Canadian brand will highlight the passion that inspires it with a variety of unique and exciting activities. The 100th anniversary celebration was officially launched with Natrel Fire on Ice presented by Van Houtte®, which took place every Saturday from December 15, 2018, to January 5, 2019, at the Natrel Skating Rink in Montreal's Old Port. Van Houtte® brought the magic of Natrel Fire on Ice to Montrealers and treated them like masters with coffee and other surprises in the Van Houtte® Heat Zone. To celebrate the new year, Van Houtte® launched a brand new spot as part of its "Master Roaster. Master of Coffee." campaign, which aired for the first and only time in Quebec during the "Bye Bye de la Pub", an original advertising contest in which Van Houtte® was a proud participant.

The 100th anniversary celebrations continued for Van Houtte® in March with the launch of the Anniversary Blend, which was specially created and roasted to commemorate this special year. The medium roast coffee combines the liveliness of a light roast with the rich, woody notes of a dark roast to satisfy even the most avid Van Houtte® coffee drinkers. Van Houtte® also got noticed in Toronto last March with a spectacular billboard take-over at Union Station.

In the spring, the company launched the Masters' Recipes, in partnership with chefs Ted Reader, Michael Allemeier, Didier LeRoy and Sébastien Harrison-Cloutier. This initiative was put forward to salute the masters who contribute to Canada's rich gastronomic culture. The four renowned Canadian chefs were invited to each develop six recipes featuring the rich flavours of Van Houtte® coffee.

The celebrations continued with the recent partnership announcement between Van Houtte® and Cirque du Soleil®, the iconic entertainment brand. Van Houtte® is now the official coffee provider of all Cirque du Soleil® touring shows in Canada. Show attendees will be able to enjoy rich and flavourful Van Houtte® coffee at all shows presented under the Big Top in Canada.

In the fall, CBC.ca will welcome the Van Houtte® Masters' Fund. To cap off its 100th anniversary, Van Houtte® is presenting the Masters' Fund, a program which will celebrate the masters of tomorrow by awarding five unique Canadians a $20,000 bursary to pursue their passion. CBC will welcome the program at CBC.ca, where Canadians will be invited to discover their stories.

About Van Houtte®

The Van Houtte® brand knows how to liven up your day. We've been doing it since 1919. Our Master Roaster was a taste magician and coffee craftsman, we are still carefully selecting the best quality beans from the highest coffee grades before meticulously transforming them with a European single-batch roasting process. Brew yourself a cup and discover an uplifting coffee experience that truly makes you feel good. That's the Van Houtte® difference. Visit VanHoutte.com.

Van Houtte®, recognized as an iconic Canadian brand by global brand consultancy Interbrand Canada as part of Canada's 150th anniversary, is a brand of Keurig Dr Pepper Canada, the business name under which Keurig Canada Inc. and Canada Dry Mott's Inc. operate. From coast to coast, the Company provides a broad range of beverages for every need, available everywhere people shop and consume. Keurig Dr Pepper Canada offers a wide variety of hot and cold beverages marketed under more than 60 flagship brands, including Canada Dry®, Mott's Clamato®, Van Houtte® and Timothy's®; as well as Keurig® single-serve coffee makers.

The Company's principal Canadian offices and executive team are located in Montreal, Quebec and Mississauga, Ontario. Also located in Montreal, Quebec are the hot beverage manufacturing facilities and Keurig Canada Inc. subsidiary Van Houtte Coffee Services Inc., which offers innovative beverage services to away from home customers from branch offices in 30 Canadian cities. To learn more about our company, visit: www.keurigdrpepper.ca. For more information on our Corporate Responsibility work, please visit: https://www.keurigdrpepper.ca/en-ca/our-company/corporate-responsibility.

SOURCE Van Houtte

For further information: Melissa Prince, 416-586-1939, mprince@national.ca