Canadians Ahead of Other Countries in Holding Companies and CEOs to a Higher Standard During the COVID-19 Crisis, According to New FleishmanHillard HighRoad Study

69% of Canadians Want Companies to Address Discrimination and Racism – 10 Points higher than Global Average

TORONTO, July 22, 2020 /CNW/ - FleishmanHillard Highroad (FHR) in conjunction with FleishmanHillard's TRUE Global Intelligence practice today released the results of a new study, COVID-19 Mindset: The Collision of Issues. The report analyzes the inflection points taking place around the world as consumers' thoughts and approaches to their health and finances shift. Consumer expectations for how their governments, communities, and the companies they deal with regularly interact with change are also examined. The report found that Canadians, more so than respondents in other countries surveyed, generally expect the companies they interact with to make value-led decisions on important issues like racism, the environment and wage gaps.

"Our COVID-19 Mindset: The Collision of Issues study suggests that Canadians expect more from the companies and institutions they deal with on a daily basis and want them to take stances on important social and political issues," said Angela Carmichael, president of FleishmanHillard HighRoad. "No one expected the world to change overnight, but it did. And with this change comes a more engaged consumer – conscious about what companies they align with and where they spend money. Consumers are treating each purchase like a pledge of support, and companies are being scrutinized by Canadians like never before."

The enduring presence of COVID-19 and its economic shock, along with growing awareness of systemic racism, social injustice and other issues has shifted consumers' outlook significantly. With recent data from seven major countries, the study shows:

On average, Canadians expect more from companies and institutions compared with citizens of other countries around the globe.

69% of Canadians believe that companies should take a stand on equality and racism, as opposed to 59% of respondents in other countries.

55% of Canadians want companies to take a serious stand on data privacy and security, 5 points more than the global average of 50%.

45% of Canadians think companies should take a stand on income and wage gaps, while only 39% of global respondents feel the same way.

45% of Canadians want companies to take a stand on gender discrimination, as opposed to 35% of global respondents.

34% of Canadians want companies to take a stand on LGBTQ discrimination and equality, 10 points higher than the global response of 24%.

When it comes to business leaders taking action on issues that impact customers, employees and communities, Canadians hold CEOs to a higher standard than respondents from other countries.

60% of Canadians expect CEOs to take action on health and safety measures to protect their employees and customers, as opposed to 51% of global respondents.

52% of Canadians expect CEOs in their words and actions to show empathy and compassion for their communities, customers and employees, as opposed to 41% of global respondents.

46% of Canadians expect CEOs to take a stand on issues related to racial inequality, as opposed to 32% of global respondents.

38% of Canadians expects CEOs to take a stand on issues related to violence, as opposed to the global average of 29%.

Even though Canadians expect more from companies and CEOs, they have stronger confidence in public health officials and government compared with the global average.

58% of Canadians believe public health officials and scientists are committed to doing the right thing, as opposed to 49% of global respondents.

66% of Canadians believe that hospitals are committed to doing the right thing, as opposed to 61% of global respondents.

Canadians are more likely to say governments are doing the right thing – at all levels – compared with the global average. For the federal government, 43% of Canadians say they are doing the right thing, as opposed to 40% of global respondents. Similarly, 41% of Canadians approve of provincial governments and 36% approve of local governments, while the global average is 36% for both.

"This study affirms the importance of leading with values and purpose," continues Carmichael. "In particular, it shows Canadians expect more from companies. Gone are the days of neutrality and inaction. Companies and their leaders must take meaningful actions to meet these expectations."

FHR is part of a global Recovery and Resurgence practice using the findings from this latest study to help guide organizations as they reimagine their workplaces and operations.

TRUE Global Intelligence, the in-house research practice of FleishmanHillard, fielded an online survey of adults 18 and older in the following markets June 8 - 19, 2020: China (n=1,280); Canada (n=1,240); Germany (n=1,242); Italy (n=1,275); South Korea (n=1,227); United Kingdom (n=1,277); and United States (n=1,276). Data have been weighted by gender and age in all markets as well as regions in the United States, Canada and China. In the United States, an oversample of n=200 African Americans, n= 200 Hispanic and n=100 LGB was added.

About FleishmanHillard HighRoad

FleishmanHillard HighRoad (FHR) is a bilingual integrated marketing and communications agency specializing in public relations, reputation management, public affairs, brand marketing, digital strategy and social media. FleishmanHillard HighRoad's agile and committed team of communicators believe that good ideas emerge from the power of honest work. FHR takes pride in partnering with leading brands to build meaningful and purposeful connections between ideas, people and actions. With offices across Canada, FleishmanHillard HighRoad is part of the FleishmanHillard network.

About FleishmanHillard

FleishmanHillard specializes in public relations, reputation management, public affairs, brand marketing, digital strategy, social engagement and content strategy. FleishmanHillard was named 2019 PRWeek U.S. Outstanding Large Agency; 2019 Holmes Report North America Large Agency of the Year; ICCO Network of the Year – Americas 2017-2019; Agency of the Year at the 2017 and 2018 North American Excellence Awards; 2018 Large Consultancy of the Year by PRWeek UK; PR News' Best Places to Work in PR 2016-2018; Human Rights Campaign Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality 2018-2020; PR Awards Asia 2017 Greater China Agency of the Year; and NAFE's "Top Companies for Executive Women" 2010-2020. The firm's award-winning work is widely heralded, including at the Cannes International Festival of Creativity. FleishmanHillard is part of Omnicom Public Relations Group, and has 80 offices in more than 30 countries, plus affiliates in 50 countries.

About Omnicom Public Relations Group

Omnicom Public Relations Group is a global collective of three of the top global public relations agencies worldwide and specialist agencies in areas including public affairs, marketing to women, global health strategy and corporate social responsibility. It encompasses more than 6,300 public relations professionals in more than 370 offices worldwide who provide their expertise to companies, government agencies, NGOs and nonprofits across a wide range of industries. Omnicom Public Relations Group delivers for clients through a relentless focus on talent, continuous pursuit of innovation and a culture steeped in collaboration. Omnicom Public Relations Group is part of the DAS Group of Companies, a division of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) that includes more than 200 companies in a wide range of marketing disciplines including advertising, public relations, healthcare, customer relationship management, events, promotional marketing, branding and research.

SOURCE FleishmanHillard HighRoad Corp

For further information: Yulia Balinova, FleishmanHillard HighRoad, [email protected], 416.822.8313

Related Links

www.fleishman.ca

