Canadian Women's Foundation calling for action for gender equality in new 'Count Me In' initiative

TORONTO, ON, March 26, 2024 /CNW/ - Women and gender-diverse individuals account for more than half of Canada's population yet continue to face significant barriers and inequalities. This includes underrepresentation in leadership positions, pay gaps, and high risk of intimate partner violence and sexual assault, with a recent study revealing that two-thirds of people in Canada (65 per cent) know a woman who has faced emotional, physical, or sexual abuse.

For Black, Indigenous, and other racialized women, those living with disabilities, and those who are 2SLGBTQIA+, the risks and gaps are even more alarming.

Grounded in these stark realities, the Canadian Women's Foundation is calling for urgent action for gender equality with the launch of the 'Count Me In' initiative.

This initiative was brought to life through the 'Count Me In' film, which debuted on March 18 and serves as a rallying cry against the systemic injustices affecting women and gender-diverse individuals across the nation.

"Every woman, girl, and gender-diverse person deserves an environment where they have power, find safety, receive support, and can fully exercise their rights to thrive, yet this remains unfulfilled in Canada," says Andrea Gunraj, Vice President of Public Engagement at the Canadian Women's Foundation. "Count Me In is a movement to challenge the status quo and create lasting change."

The film was directed by Kat Webber, known for her work with popular artists and companies, and features feminists from across Canada, from journalists and activists to creators and Olympians.

It acts as a vital call to action for everyone who cares about gender equality to count themselves in and use their voices to empower others to do so as well. It is aimed at mobilizing donors, leaders, decision makers, philanthropists, and advocates to take urgent action to bridge the gaps in gender equality across Canada.

"The statistics revealed by the Canadian Women's Foundation are a wake-up call for all Canadians. It's time to stand up, speak out, and take action to support gender equality," added Graham Lang, CCO at VML Canada, a partner on this initiative. "The data also sheds light on the deeply entrenched misogyny that underpins many of the challenges faced by Canadian women."

The Canadian Women's Foundation invites people from all walks of life to join the 'Count Me In' initiative in support gender equality. Together, people in Canadan can create a future where every woman, girl, and gender-diverse person can thrive.

To participate in the movement, individuals are invited to visit YESCOUNTMEIN.CA to sign up to join over 65,000 people in the Canadian Women's Foundation's community and record a message of support for gender equality.

For more information and to check out the film, please visit YESCOUNTMEIN.CA and canadianwomen.org.

About Canadian Women's Foundation

The Canadian Women's Foundation is Canada's public foundation for gender justice and equality. We advance this by growing support for grassroots feminist action, partnering with communities and organizations to improve conditions, and building diverse leadership and knowledge for sustainable change. Since 1991, our generous donors and supporters have contributed more than $250 million to fund over 3,200 life-transforming programs throughout Canada.

