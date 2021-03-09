"My soft toy represents best friends who live in Canada. Peanut Butter is soft, and jelly is sweet which together make a wonderful treat," said 9-year-old Audrey via virtual interview with IKEA Canada. "With Sandwich Friends I want others to be kind, careful and to always stay and take care of each other."

The SAGOSKATT collection is a limited-edition soft toy line designed by children for children. It is the result of the annual IKEA Soft Toy Drawing Competition where children across the world visit their nearest IKEA store, or enter online, to submit a drawing of their dreams with the hope of it being turned into a real toy. This year brought many challenges including store visit restrictions which enabled IKEA to focus on digital ways to submit so that children across Canada would still feel encouraged to enter.

"Every year, we're so inspired to see the creativity and fantastic fun in the submissions from kids around the world," notes Melissa Barbosa, Head of Sustainability at IKEA Canada. "We're super excited to welcome Sandwich Friends and hope all Canadians will feel inspired by Audrey's creation and her message of togetherness."

The SAGOSKATT collection will arrive in all IKEA Canada stores from coast to coast and IKEA.ca this Fall. All proceeds are donated to local children's organizations across Canada that support their right to play and develop. In addition to Canada, winners were selected from Lithuania, Poland, Russia and the U.S.

ABOUT IKEA CANADA

Founded in 1943 in Sweden, IKEA is a leading home furnishing retailer, offering a wide range of well-designed, functional home furnishing products at prices so low that as many people as possible can afford them. IKEA Canada is part of Ingka Group which operates 374 IKEA stores in 30 countries, including 14 in Canada. Last year, IKEA Canada welcomed 22.9 million visitors to its stores and 178.4 million visitors to IKEA.ca and the IKEA app. IKEA Canada operates business through the IKEA vision - to create a better everyday life for the many people and does so through its local community efforts and sustainability initiatives. For more information on IKEA Canada, please visit IKEA.ca.

