Canadian Western Bank to host investor day event

EDMONTON, AB, Nov. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Canadian Western Bank (CWB) will be hosting an Investor Day event in Toronto on Wednesday December 7th, 2022. The live event will feature presentations from members of the executive and senior leadership team to provide an in-depth review of the company's focused strategic plan and priorities, growth opportunities, the resilience provided by our prudent risk management practices, and how this will support our financial outlook while we continue to make progress towards a successful transition to the Advanced Internal Ratings Based (AIRB) approach for capital management.

Details

Time: Registration begins at 7:30 am (ET) with presentations starting at 8:00 am.

Location: Vantage Venues, 150 King Street West, 16th Floor, Toronto

Institutional investors and analysts interested in attending in-person can register now for CWB's Investor Day at: https://www.cwb.com/investor-relations/InvestorDay/Registration.

A live and archived audio webcast of the event will be available on our website at: www.cwb.com/investor-relations

About CWB Financial Group

CWB is the only full-service financial institution in Canada with a strategic focus to meet the unique financial needs of businesses and their owners. We provide nation-wide full-service business and personal banking, specialized financing, comprehensive wealth management offerings, and trust services. Our teams deliver a uniquely proactive and differentiated level of service to clients in targeted industries where we have deep expertise. Clients choose CWB for our highly personalized service, specialized expertise, customized solutions and faster response times.

As a public company on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), CWB trades under the symbols "CWB" (common shares), "CWB.PR.B" (Series 5 preferred shares) and "CWB.PR.D" (Series 9 preferred shares). We are firmly committed to the responsible creation of value for all our stakeholders and our approach to sustainability will support our continued success. Learn more at www.cwb.com.

Forward-looking Statements

From time to time, we make written and verbal forward-looking statements. Statements of this type are included in our Annual Report and reports to shareholders and may be included in filings with Canadian securities regulators or in other communications such as media releases and corporate presentations. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about our objectives and strategies, targeted and expected financial results and the outlook for CWB's businesses or for the Canadian economy. These statements are based on current expectations and are inherently subject to significant risks, uncertainties, and changes in circumstances, many of which are beyond the control of CWB. A variety of factors, many of which are beyond our control, may cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements, and are described in the Risk Management section of our Annual Report.

Unless required by securities law, we do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or verbal, that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are presented for the purpose of interpreting the information contained herein, and may not be appropriate for other purposes.

For further information: Chris Williams, AVP, Investor Relations, CWB Financial Group, Phone: 780-508-8229, Email: [email protected]