Canadian Western Bank expands presence in Ontario with new Kitchener Banking Centre

EDMONTON, AB and KITCHENER, ON, Sept. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - Canadian Western Bank's (CWB) newest banking centre is set to bring a proactive and personalized banking experience to the business owners of Waterloo Region. Marking the fourth new location for CWB in Ontario following successful launches in Mississauga (2020), Markham (2022) and Toronto's Financial District earlier this year, the new location at 50 Sportsworld Crossing will celebrate its grand opening tomorrow evening.

Rebecca Schoenhardt, AVP and Market Lead, Kitchener (far left), stands with her team at CWB's new location 50 Sportsworld Crossing. (CNW Group/Canadian Western Bank)

"We've been introducing a unique banking experience to Ontario business owners that stands out from competitors, and that continues with our new location in Kitchener," says Steve Guthrie, Executive Vice President, Banking. "Our clients consistently highlight the combined value of our specialized expertise and premium service level. Business owners are seeking more from their banking partner, and we're eager to provide that alternative."

With robust digital and mobile banking tools and a specialized offering to agriculture businesses, the new Kitchener location positions CWB to help general commercial businesses operating in the Waterloo Region to thrive.

"Waterloo Region is known for its dynamic business community, and I'm excited to offer our partnership-focused financial services to local entrepreneurs," said Rebecca Schoenhardt, Assistant Vice President and Market Lead, Kitchener. "We take the time to get to know you, your business and your entire financial picture so that we feel like an extension of your team. If you're in Kitchener-Waterloo and seeking a dedicated banking partner, visit us at CWB and you'll feel the difference straight away."

The Kitchener Banking Centre will offer a comprehensive range of services, including specialty business banking for small and medium-sized companies, as well as full-service personal banking options. The brand new facility is equipped with modern amenities such as safe deposit boxes, night depository, wheelchair accessibility, complimentary Wi-Fi, and 24-hour ATMs offering surcharge-free service to partners of THE EXCHANGE® Network.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank (CWB) is the only full-service bank in Canada with a strategic focus to meet the unique financial needs of small- and medium-sized businesses and their owners. Through our network of banking centres, business offices and mobile relationship teams, we help clients grow their businesses, manage their money, and realize their financial potential. Learn more at www.cwbank.com.

