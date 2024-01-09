Canadian Western Bank continues Ontario expansion, moves into Toronto's Financial District

New location at York and Adelaide marks the bank's third location in Ontario with a fourth location planned for Kitchener in 2024

EDMONTON, AB and TORONTO, Jan. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - Proactive, personalized banking for business owners is now available in downtown Toronto as Canadian Western Bank (CWB) moves into the city's Financial District. The new banking centre, which celebrates its grand opening tomorrow, continues CWB's focused expansion into Ontario with full-service banking locations opened in Mississauga (2020), Markham (2022) and a fourth scheduled to open in Kitchener later this year.

"We're bringing a banking experience to Ontario business owners that feels very different than what our competitors offer," says Stephen Murphy, Group Head, Commercial, Personal and Wealth. "Business owners want more from their banking partner and they are hungry for an alternative. Our clients consistently underscore the value of our specialized expertise and our proactive, personal service."

With three established banking locations across the Greater Toronto Area, robust digital and mobile banking tools, and a new regional office for CWB Wealth also in Toronto's Financial District, CWB is well-positioned to help general commercial businesses operating in the GTA and Southwestern Ontario thrive.

"Clients tell us they switched to CWB because we're true partners that take a proactive approach to advice and guidance. We work hard to understand their business, both where they are at and where they are going," says Samuel Cummings, Vice President and Market Lead, GTA West District. "Our extensive knowledge of diverse Canadian industries and our ability to provide creative solutions and customized advice has really resonated with business owners in Ontario."

CWB's newest location in Toronto's Financial District, located at 141 Adelaide Street West, is open Monday to Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The banking centre offers specialty business banking services for small-and medium-sized companies, as well as full-service personal banking options. It is equipped with safe deposit boxes, night depository, wheelchair accessibility, complimentary Wi-Fi and a 24-hour ATM offering surcharge-free service to partners of THE EXCHANGE® Network. CWB's new location in Kitchener at 50 Sportsworld Crossing is scheduled to open later in 2024.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank (CWB) is the only full-service financial institution in Canada with a strategic focus to meet the unique financial needs of businesses and their owners. We provide nation-wide full-service business and personal banking, specialized financing, comprehensive wealth management offerings, and trust services. Our teams deliver a uniquely proactive and differentiated level of service to clients in targeted industries where we have deep expertise. Clients choose CWB for our highly personalized service, specialized expertise, customized solutions, and faster response times. Learn more at cwbank.com.

SOURCE Canadian Western Bank

For further information: Vanessa Foy, APEX Public Relations, [email protected], 647-828-8802