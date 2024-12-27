Canadian Western Bank Announces the Mailing and Filing of Letters of Transmittal in Connection with the Acquisition of Canadian Western Bank by National Bank

/Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or for dissemination in the United States/

EDMONTON, AB, Dec. 27, 2024 /CNW/ - Canadian Western Bank (TSX: CWB) ("CWB") today announced that it has mailed letters of transmittal (each, a "Letter of Transmittal") for use by registered holders of CWB common shares ("Registered CWB Shareholders") in connection with the previously announced proposed acquisition (the "Transaction") of CWB by National Bank of Canada ("National Bank"). CWB has also made a copy of the form of Letter of Transmittal available on its website at https://www.cwb.com/investor-relations and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The Letter of Transmittal outlines the necessary documentation and information required to be sent to the depositary for the Transaction, Computershare Investor Services Inc., by a Registered CWB Shareholder in order to receive the common shares of National Bank to which they are entitled in exchange for their CWB common shares pursuant to the terms of the Transaction.

The Letter of Transmittal is for use by Registered CWB Shareholders only. Beneficial shareholders that do not have their common shares of CWB registered in their name (rather, such shares are registered in the name of a broker or other intermediary) should contact their broker or other intermediary for instructions and assistance regarding receipt of any shares of National Bank to which they are entitled upon completion of the Transaction.

About CWB

CWB is the only full-service bank in Canada with a strategic focus to meet the unique financial needs of businesses and their owners. CWB provides its nationwide clients with full-service business and personal banking, specialized financing, comprehensive wealth management offerings, and trust services. Clients choose CWB for a differentiated level of service through specialized expertise, customized solutions, and faster response times relative to the competition. CWB people take the time to understand its clients and their business, and work as a united team to provide holistic solutions and advice.

As a public company on the TSX, CWB trades under the symbols "CWB" (common shares), "CWB.PR.B" (Series 5 preferred shares) and "CWB.PR.D" (Series 9 preferred shares). CWB is firmly committed to the responsible creation of value for all its stakeholders and its approach to sustainability will support its continued success. Learn more at www.cwb.com.

