OTTAWA, ON, April 22, 2024 /CNW/ - The Vinyl Institute of Canada (VIC) announces that their groundbreaking PVC Medical Device Recycling program continues to see robust growth from Hospitals in the GTA and surrounding areas. The original pilot for PVC-123 began in February 2020 as a partnership between Environment and Climate Change Canada, the Vinyl Institute of Canada, Norwich Plastics, and Toronto Anesthesiologist Dr. Ali Abbass.

The first of its kind in Canada and perhaps North America, the medical PVC device recycling program found its footing with the passion and persistence of Dr. Ali Abbass of St. Joseph's Health Centre, a site of Unity Health Toronto.

In 2016 Dr. Abbass approached Norwich Plastics to propose a medical PVC recycling program, which today is ready to scale province wide in Ontario. With seventeen hospitals including ambulatory care services fully operational in the program, and fifteen hospitals currently onboarding, the framework for PVC-123 has met the benchmark for province-wide expansion.

The PVC-123 partnership is grateful to Dr. Abbass for his innovation and passion to advance recycling and sustainability efforts in hospitals. It is with pleasure that the VIC recognizes Dr. Abbass as the first recipient of the Association's Sustainability Award for Excellence in Healthcare. Through his ongoing efforts with the program, Dr. Abbass has played a significant role in attracting more hospitals to the same, which has contributed to the province-wide expansion. The VIC will present the award to Dr. Abbass on April 23rd, 2024, in Ottawa, Canada during the 4th Session of the Global Treaty on Plastics pollution led by UNEP, which the VIC is a U.N. accredited NGO and is also participating.

The VIC is grateful for all the PVC 123 team members including VIC members, Dr. Abbass, Environment and Climate Change Canada, and Norwich Plastics for their collective hard work and dedication to combating plastic pollution. The PVC-123 partnership is now accepting applications from hospitals province wide.

Additional resources:

PVC-123 Information Page

PVC-123 Medical Device Recycling Application Form

PVC-123 Video

www.norwichplastics.com

