Canadian Utilities and Vuntut Gwitchin Complete Landmark Solar Project, Reducing Community Diesel Use in Old Crow, Yukon

To see this important project through to successful completion, the Vuntut Gwitchin First Nation and Canadian Utilities developed a first-of-its-kind Electricity Purchase Agreement that is a model for effective collaboration in the utilities sector. The Vuntut Gwitchin will serve as the Independent Power Producer, owner and operator of the solar facility, while Canadian Utilities will purchase the solar electricity generated for the next 25 years, feed it into the grid and redistribute to the community.

"Within ATCO, we are enabling and accelerating the clean energy transition for our customers and providing communities and community partners with sustainable, reliable energy alternatives, however remote they may be," said Melanie Bayley, President, ATCO Electric. "With this landmark project complete, we intend to replicate our innovative model for effective collaboration in similar remote and Indigenous communities across Canada, allowing them to achieve greater energy autonomy while lowering environmental impacts."

Beyond creating a reliable source of revenue for the community, the reduction in diesel fuel use is in line with the Vuntut Gwitchin's 2019 Yeendoo Diinehdoo Ji'heezrit Nits'oo Ts'o'Nan He'aa Declaration, calling for concrete action on combatting climate change.

Canadian Utilities, an ATCO company, was involved at each stage of the project's lifecycle and is honoured to collaborate with the Vuntut Gwitchin to help realize a clean energy future for their community. For decades, ATCO has built strong, mutually prosperous Indigenous partnerships and currently has more than 50 joint ventures, relationship agreements and other partnerships with Indigenous communities.

ATCO is also a leader in the global transition to cleaner fuels and electricity—from the development of a renewable natural gas facility in Alberta, to proposed world-class clean hydrogen projects in Canada and Australia, as well as operating a fleet of solar and hydroelectric power generation in Canada, Mexico, Chile and Australia with a combined generation capacity of 77-megawatts of clean electricity for customers and communities.

Quick Facts

Almost 200,000 litres/year in diesel fuel savings: During prime operating periods, the Old Crow Solar Project will produce enough electricity to meet the full load of the community. This will decrease the operation of the existing diesel generation facility by an estimated 2,000 engine hours per year, thereby reducing the amount of diesel fuel used by an estimated 189,000 litres per year.





About Canadian Utilities

With approximately 4,500 employees and assets of $20 billion, Canadian Utilities Limited is an ATCO company. Canadian Utilities is a diversified global energy infrastructure corporation delivering essential services and innovative business solutions in Utilities (electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international electricity operations); Energy Infrastructure (electricity generation, energy storage, and industrial water solutions); and Retail Energy (electricity and natural gas retail sales). More information can be found at www.canadianutilities.com.

