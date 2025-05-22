ATCO LTD. ANNOUNCES SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES ISSUE

CALGARY, AB, May 22, 2025 /CNW/ - ATCO Ltd. (TSX: ACO.X) (TSX: ACO.Y)

ATCO Ltd. announced today that it will issue $250,000,000 of 3.878% Senior Unsecured Notes maturing on May 27, 2030, at a price of $100.00 to yield 3.878%. This issue was sold by BMO Capital Markets, RBC Capital Markets, TD Securities, Scotiabank, CIBC Capital Markets, ATB Capital Markets and MUFG. Proceeds from the issue will be used to repay existing indebtedness and for other general corporate purposes.

View PDF ATCO Senior Unsecured Notes Issue (CNW Group/ATCO Ltd.)

As a global enterprise ATCO Ltd. and its subsidiary and affiliate companies have approximately 21,000 employees and assets of $27 billion. ATCO is committed to future prosperity by working to meet the world's essential energy, housing, security and transportation challenges. ATCO Structures designs, builds and delivers products to service the essential need for housing and shelter around the globe. ATCO Frontec provides operational support services to government, defence and commercial clients. ATCO Energy Systems delivers essential energy for an evolving world through its electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international electricity operations. ATCO EnPower creates sustainable energy solutions in the areas of electricity generation, energy storage, industrial water and cleaner fuels. ATCO Australia develops, builds, owns and operates energy and infrastructure assets. ATCO Energy provides retail electricity and natural gas services, home maintenance services and professional home advice that bring exceptional comfort, peace of mind and freedom to homeowners and customers. ATCO also has investments in ports and transportation logistics, the processing and marketing of ash, retail food services and commercial real estate. More information can be found at www.ATCO.com .

Investor & Analyst Inquiries:

Colin Jackson

Senior Vice President, Financial Operations

[email protected]

(403) 808 2636

Media Inquiries:

Kurt Kadatz

Director, Corporate Communications

[email protected]

(587) 228 4571

Subscription Inquiries:

To receive ATCO Ltd. news releases, please click here .

SOURCE ATCO Ltd.