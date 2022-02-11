Canadian Travel and Tourism Industry Issues Statement in Response to Federal Government's Expected Changes to Border and Travel Measures

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 11, 2022 /CNW/ - The Canadian Travel and Tourism Roundtable ("The Roundtable") issues the following statement in light of the federal government's announcement that it will revisit border and travel measures next week.

"The Canadian Travel and Tourism Roundtable looks forward to the federal government announcing changes to its travel and border measures next week. There is no scientific reason that justifies travel being singled out as the only activity that requires testing and isolation. Accordingly, we are hopeful that the Canadian government will establish a plan with a clear timeline for removing restrictions, including the removal of unnecessary pre-departure and arrivals testing and isolation requirements for fully vaccinated travellers and blanket travel advisories, as has been done by other international jurisdictions."

About the Canadian Tourism Roundtable

The Canadian Tourism Roundtable is a cross-Canadian coalition of leaders in the tourism and travel sector – including representatives from airports, airlines, hotels, and chambers of commerce across the country – committed to working together to restart the sector smoothly and safely. Travel and Tourism is a $102 billion sector, employing millions of Canadians across the country and accounting for 2.1% of the country's gross domestic product. It advocates for a safe and prosperous tourism and travel sector across Canada.

SOURCE Canadian Travel and Tourism Roundtable

For further information: For media inquiries, please contact: Randi Rahamim ([email protected])