Introducing a new online gift registry with MyRegistry, offering a personalized list creation experience on CanadianTire.ca

Notable Canadian creators share must-have gifts for 2023

TORONTO, Nov. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Get ready to sleigh your holiday shopping with Canada's Christmas Lists, the new gift registry platform from Canadian Tire. Built to simplify the holiday shopping experience, Canada's Christmas Lists takes the guesswork out of gifting by allowing customers to build, share and shop personalized Christmas lists with friends and family.

"As Canada's Christmas Store, we're pulling out all the stops to make your holiday season magical," says Ilana Santone, Senior Vice President, Digital & Connected Retail at Canadian Tire. "With Canada's Christmas Lists, we're taking the guesswork out of gifting to help Canadians spend more time with family and friends during the holidays and less time wondering what to buy."

To unwrap more gift gifting inspiration as shoppers build their Christmas lists, Canadian Tire has teamed up with notable Canadian creators Roxy Earle, Jedson Tavernier, Lyndsey Smith and Marianne Plaisance, as they unveil their absolute must-haves for 2023! From home essentials to thrilling toys and tools, and even delightful surprises for pets.

Powered by MyRegistry.com and the Christmas spirit, Canadians can visit CanadianTire.ca to sign up and create a digitally secure gift registry. With the click of a button, holiday shoppers can add their most-wanted items to their list and share easily with friends and family using a personalized URL.

Beyond Christmas, the gift registry is available as a go-to for birthdays, holidays, weddings and baby showers, offering a seamless gifting experience around life's special moments.

For more information or to create your own Christmas List with Canadian Tire, please visit CanadianTire.ca/CanadasChristmasLists.

