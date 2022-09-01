TORONTO, Sept. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities (Jumpstart) is pleased to announce that Marco Di Buono, Chief Operating Officer, will succeed Scott Fraser as President of Jumpstart, effective today. Fraser is retiring after leading the Charity for the last five years. Under Scott's stewardship, Jumpstart launched its $50 million Inclusive Play Project, building accessible play spaces across Canada where kids of all abilities can play together.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, I'd like to thank Scott for his dedication to breaking down accessibility barriers for kids in sport and play, and wish him all the best in his retirement," said Nadir Patel, Chairman, Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities. "Our Board is confident in Marco's leadership; since joining the management team, he has had a sizable impact on Jumpstart. This work included overseeing the creation of the Charity's Sport Relief Fund and the disbursement of $24.9 million to help more than 1,600 community sport organizations keep their doors open through the pandemic. We look forward to continuing to work with Marco to advance the strategic priorities of Jumpstart."

Di Buono joined Jumpstart in 2015 and brings 15 years of leadership in charitable giving, scientific research, and fund development. He holds a Ph.D. in Nutritional Sciences from the University of Toronto and has a history of advocating for the health and well-being of children and youth. Previously, he was the Vice President, Science, Research and Professional Education at the American Heart Association, where he led the organization's $170 million research enterprise. During his time with Jumpstart, Di Buono has been instrumental in guiding the Charity's efforts to rebuild organized sport and play to pre-pandemic levels.

"I am honoured to continue my work with the Jumpstart team and network of partners to further the Charity's mission of removing financial and accessibility barriers to sport and play in my new capacity as President," said Di Buono, incoming President of Jumpstart. "Play empowers kids to become leaders in their communities and lays the foundation for a healthier, more equitable society. I look forward to building off the incredible momentum achieved under Scott's leadership to create more opportunities for kids to get in the game."

About Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities

Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities is a national charity committed to ensuring kids in need have equal access to sport and recreation. With an extensive, national network of more than 1,000 grantees and 289 local chapters, Jumpstart helps eligible families cover the costs of registration, transportation, and equipment, and provides funding to selected organizations for recreational infrastructure and programming. Supported by Canadian Tire Corporation, Jumpstart has provided more than 2.7 million opportunities for Canadian kids to get in the game since 2005. For more information, visit jumpstart.canadiantire.ca.

SOURCE Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities

