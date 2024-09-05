Canadian Tire Corporation Ranked Top Retailer in Canada, Top 10 Globally, on Newsweek's 2024 List of the World's Most Trustworthy Companies

TORONTO, Sept. 5, 2024 /CNW/ - Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited ("CTC" or "the Company") is proud to announce that, for the second consecutive year, it has been recognized as one of the World's Most Trustworthy Companies by Newsweek. CTC was listed in the Retail category and ranked as the most trustworthy Canadian retailer, one of just two Canadian companies to make the list of 72 global brands.

"Our inclusion on the list of the World's Most Trustworthy Companies reinforces and fuels our Brand Purpose: 'We Are Here to Make Life in Canada Better.' Trust is earned over time and if nurtured and protected, becomes a company's greatest asset," said Susan O'Brien, Executive Vice President and Chief Brand & Customer Officer, Canadian Tire Corporation. "For over a century, we've built a deep emotional connection with Canadians by putting them at the centre of everything we do. This global recognition is a testament to our team members' commitment to fostering trust through the products we sell for life in Canada, through the value we offer in our Triangle Rewards loyalty program, and through our passionate support of Jumpstart and the many investments we make in our communities from coast to coast. At CTC, we know trust is a privilege that must never be taken for granted."

The World's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024 were selected based on an independent survey of over 70,000 participants across 23 industries in 20 countries. Newsweek, in collaboration with Statista, evaluated companies according to three trust touchpoints: Investor Trust, Customer Trust, and Employee Trust. The study analyzed 230,000 evaluations, supplemented by a social listening analysis to gauge the sentiment of online mentions. Eligible companies included publicly traded organizations headquartered in the target countries with revenues exceeding $500 million USD.

View Newsweek's 2024 list of the World's Most Trustworthy Companies: https://www.newsweek.com/rankings/worlds-most-trustworthy-companies-2024/retail

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited, (TSX: CTC.A) (TSX: CTC) or "CTC", is a group of companies that includes a Retail segment, a Financial Services division and CT REIT. Our retail business is led by Canadian Tire, which was founded in 1922 and provides Canadians with products for life in Canada across its Living, Playing, Fixing, Automotive and Seasonal & Gardening divisions. Party City, PartSource and Gas+ are key parts of the Canadian Tire network. The Retail segment also includes Mark's, a leading source for casual and industrial wear; Pro Hockey Life, a hockey specialty store catering to elite players; and SportChek, Hockey Experts, Sports Experts and Atmosphere, which offer the best active wear brands. The more than 1,700 retail and gasoline outlets are supported and strengthened by CTC's Financial Services division and the tens of thousands of people employed across Canada and around the world by CTC and its local dealers, franchisees and petroleum retailers. In addition, CTC owns and operates Helly Hansen, a leading technical outdoor brand based in Oslo, Norway. For more information, visit Corp.CanadianTire.ca.

