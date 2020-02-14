Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited Opens the Market

TORONTO, Feb. 14, 2020 /CNW/ - Gregory Craig, President, Canadian Tire Financial Services, and President & CEO, Canadian Tire Bank, Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited (CTC), joined Loui Anastasopoulos, President, Capital Formation, TMX Group, to open the market to celebrate 75 years listed on Toronto Stock Exchange. Canadian Tire is a family of businesses that includes a Retail segment, a Financial Services division and CT REIT. Canadian Tire operates more than 1,740 retail and gasoline outlets, and employs tens of thousands of people across Canada and around the world. Their retail business includes Canadian Tire, which was founded in 1922. It also includes Mark's, Pro Hockey Life, SportChek, Hockey Experts, Sports Experts, National Sports, Intersport and Atmosphere, sportswear and workwear brand Helly Hansen, and Party City Canada. Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited commenced trading on Toronto Stock Exchange on January 2, 1945.