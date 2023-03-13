New Subscription Program Delivers Even More Value to Customers

TORONTO, March 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited ("CTC") (TSX: CTC) (TSX: CTC.A) today announced the official launch of Triangle Select, its new annual fee-based subscription program that delivers an enhanced value proposition to customers.

As an enrichment to the existing Triangle Rewards program, Triangle Select members can earn CT Money even faster on all eligible purchases in-store at Canadian Tire, Mark's, Sport Chek, Sport Experts, Party City, L'Équipeur and more, thanks to stackable, bonus rewards. At a cost of $89+ tax a year, the program quickly pays for itself through rich rewards, a welcome gift and more.

"In a year where customers are spending more purposefully, the Triangle Select program offers Canadians a new way to stretch their dollars and earn even more rewards on their everyday purchases. It's another way we're delivering on our Brand Purpose: We Are Here to Make Life in Canada Better," said Jason Blanchette, Senior Vice President, Loyalty and Customer Insights, Canadian Tire Corporation. "In our beta test of Triangle Select, the average member's annual incremental earnings through select-specific bonuses were more than three times the subscription fee – demonstrating the incredible value this program will bring to our customers this year and beyond."

Triangle Select members enjoy several benefits including:

10x Everyday in-store bonus on most in-store purchases at CTC's group of companies

20x CT Money on in-store purchases of select brands such as Helly Hansen, FWD, Denver Hayes , Mastercraft, CANVAS and more

, Mastercraft, CANVAS and more 20x Bonus CT Money at the end of subscription year on largest eligible in-store purchase

Welcome gift valued at $50

Online shopping perks

Shipping fees reimbursed in CT Money (before taxes) on the first five Canadian Tire ship-to-home purchases (up to $12 in shipping fees per order)

in shipping fees per order)

Shipping fee waived on all online purchases over $50 (before taxes) from Sport Chek, Mark's and L'Équipeur (up to $20 in shipping fees per order)

Plus, for a limited time, members will receive a special offer from Crave for a six-month Crave subscription upon sign-up. Conditions apply.

The launch of Triangle Select is another way the Company is increasing customer engagement with its Triangle Rewards program, making earning and redeeming rewards easier than ever. Customer engagement is a key underpinning for growth under the Company's Better Connected Strategy, along with an innovative Owned Brands product portfolio and an improved omnichannel customer experience.

Millions of Canadians visit the Company's website and its 1,700 retail locations every year, with a Canadian Tire store located within fifteen minutes of 90% of Canadians. The Triangle Rewards program had 11.3 million members at the end of 2022.

To learn more and sign up, visit TriangleSelect.com.

