TORONTO, May 14, 2026 /CNW/ - Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited (the "Company") (TSX: CTC) (TSX: CTC.A) announced that at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held today, the sixteen director nominees set out in the Company's Management Information Circular dated March 12, 2026 were elected as directors of the Company.

On a vote by show of hands, the following 13 individuals proposed by the Board of Directors were elected as directors of the Company by the holders of Common Shares. The Company received the following proxy votes in advance of the Meeting from the holders of Common Shares with respect to the election of the 13 director nominees:

Nominee Proxy Votes For % of Proxy Votes For Proxy

Votes

Withheld % of

Proxy

Votes

Withheld Martha Billes 2,531,387 99.8 % 5,268 0.2 % Owen Billes 2,534,816 99.9 % 1,839 0.1 % Glenn Butt 2,535,246 99.9 % 1,409 0.1 % Lyne Castonguay 2,535,680 99.9 % 975 0.1 % Cathryn Cranston 2,535,580 99.9 % 1,075 0.1 % Steve Frazier 2,534,896 99.9 % 1,759 0.1 % Greg Hicks 2,535,162 99.9 % 1,493 0.1 % Colleen Johnston 2,535,134 99.9 % 1,521 0.1 % Donald Murray 2,535,410 99.9 % 1,245 0.1 % J. Michael Owens 2,534,801 99.9 % 1,854 0.1 % Christine Rupp 2,535,485 99.9 % 1,170 0.1 % Sowmyanarayan Sampath 2,535,068 99.9 % 1,587 0.1 % Justin Young 2,535,344 99.9 % 1,311 0.1 %

On a vote by show of hands, the following three individuals proposed by the Board of Directors were elected as directors of the Company by the holders of Class A Non-Voting Shares. The Company received the following proxy votes in advance of the Meeting from the holders of Class A Non-Voting Shares with respect to the election of the three director nominees:

Nominee Proxy Votes For % of Proxy Votes For Proxy

Votes

Withheld % of

Proxy

Votes

Withheld Norman Jaskolka 25,295,418 79.8 % 6,415,269 20.2 % Nadir Patel 31,016,778 97.8 % 693,667 2.2 % Cynthia Trudell 30,590,903 96.5 % 1,119,784 3.5 %

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Meeting will be filed with the Canadian securities regulators.

ABOUT CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited, (TSX: CTC.A) (TSX: CTC) (or "CTC"), is a group of companies that includes a Retail segment, a Financial Services division and CT REIT. Our retail business is led by Canadian Tire, which was founded in 1922 and provides Canadians with products for life in Canada across its Living, Playing, Fixing, Automotive and Seasonal & Gardening divisions. Party City, PartSource and Gas+ are key parts of the Canadian Tire network. The Retail segment also includes Mark's, a leading source for casual and industrial wear; and sports retailers SportChek, Sports Experts, Pro Hockey Life, Hockey Experts, and Atmosphere, which offer the best-in-class brands in active wear and sports gear. The Company's over 1,600 retail and gasoline outlets are supported and strengthened by CTC's Financial Services division and the tens of thousands of people employed across Canada and around the world by CTC and its local dealers, franchisees and petroleum retailers. For more information, visit Corp.CanadianTire.ca.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Media: Stephanie Nadalin, (647) 271-7343, [email protected]

Investors: Karen Keyes, (647) 518-4461, [email protected]

SOURCE CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION, LIMITED - INVESTOR RELATIONS