Canadian Stress Levels are on the Rise: Time to Find a Moment of Serenity with Loacker

This year's Savour Serenity Survey † conducted by Maru/Blue on behalf of Loacker, the Italian heritage brand specializing in premium wafer biscuits, reveals that more than half (55%) of Canadians feel more stressed this year than last year and nearly three in four Canadians (73%) wish they had more time for relaxation. The time is now to Savour Serenity.

A Moment to Savour Serenity

Fortunately, Loacker offers a simple inspiration to help Canadians Savour Serenity every day and enjoy a moment of relaxation. With 42 per cent of Canadians saying they relax and unwind with a coffee and a biscuit and 72 per cent of Canadians selecting chocolate as their favourite flavour to relax with, Loacker is encouraging Canadians to carve out a moment for themselves with its brand-new Double Chocolate wafers and assortment of premium wafer biscuits.

The Loacker Savour Serenity Survey† also reveals that 56 per cent of Canadians say spending time with loved ones is a favourite way to relax and unwind, and that one in three Canadians relax and unwind by cooking at home. To help Canadians find a moment of serenity and share a meal with loved ones, Loacker has created delicious Recipe Inspirations featuring Canadians' favourite flavours to relax with from coast to coast.

Recipes Celebrating Pure Goodness and Canadian Classics

To celebrate the best ingredients nature has to offer, Loacker has created ten recipes inspired by iconic Canadian desserts and Canada's favourite flavours. These indulgently delicious recipes are easy to prepare, so that Canadians can share a moment of pure goodness and serenity with their loved ones.

Nanaimo Bars : Chocolate wafer biscuits are flaked into the crust of this quintessential west coast dish, adding even more of the flavour Canadians know and love!

: Chocolate wafer biscuits are flaked into the crust of this quintessential west coast dish, adding even more of the flavour Canadians know and love! Maple Sugar Bars : Canadian through-and-through, this recipe adds maple and a light wafer crunch to the classic tarte au sucre.

: Canadian through-and-through, this recipe adds maple and a light wafer crunch to the classic tarte au sucre. S'mores Brownies: Inspired by summer at the cottage, layers of marshmallow, crisp wafer biscuits and chocolate combine for this take on a nostalgic treat – no campfire necessary!

To view the full recipe collection, click here.

"Like Canadians, at Loacker we are passionate about the provenance and quality of ingredients," says Andreas Loacker, grandson of the company founder Alfons Loacker and responsible for research and development. "Our Loacker Recipe Inspirations are designed to celebrate this shared passion and commitment to quality – and to sharing a moment of pure goodness with loved ones. The purest enjoyment of all."

About Loacker

Wholesome, natural goodness, the highest quality and the love for nature combined in delicious wafer and chocolate specialties - this is what Loacker has been known for since 1925. Founded by Alfons Loacker the family business grew over the last 90 years from a small, regional pastry shop in Bolzano to a world-famous brand whose products inspire in over 100 countries. Even today, all Loacker products are manufactured at the foot of the Dolomites, in Unterinn (South Tyrol) and in Heinfels (East Tyrol), the highest quality standards. The company attaches particular importance to selected, natural ingredients and produces its products without additional flavourings and preservatives.

† On April 30, 2019 an online survey was conducted among 1,530 Canadians. The margin of error—which measures sampling variability—is +/- 2.4%, 19 times out of 20.

