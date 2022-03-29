CANADIAN STEEL PRODUCERS CALL ON GOVERNMENT TO SWIFTLY IMPLEMENT KEY CLIMATE MEASURES

OTTAWA, ON, March 29, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, the President and CEO of the Canadian Steel Producers Association, Catherine Cobden, released the following statement in response to the tabling of the Federal 2030 Emissions Reduction Plan in the House of Commons.

"The Canadian Steel industry welcomes the tabling of the 2030 Emissions Reduction Plan today by Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault in the House of Commons. This plan helps to create more business certainty over the remainder of the decade while providing more details on the measures Canada will deploy to bring the country closer to a net-zero future.

"For its part, the steel industry continues to lead by example towards its ambitious net-zero aspirations. To date, thanks to partnerships with different levels of government, two strategic projects in the sector will remove 6 million tonnes of CO 2 emissions per year by the end of this decade and together reduces the industry's greenhouse gas emissions by 40%. A reduction level in line with Canada's 2030 target.

"The 2030 Emission Reduction Plan identifies the important role of clean electricity grids, carbon capture and storage, the future role of hydrogen amongst others. These necessary transformational changes won't just happen on their own. And while today's announcement identifies some critical steps forward, the CSPA is calling on governments to further unlock these new pathways by working with industries and others to directly address key barriers to these solutions such as access, availability, and pricing.

"Now that the plan and its elements are on the table, all efforts must be on implementation. The industry remains ready to do our part as a constructive partner."

The Canadian Steel Producers Association is the national voice of Canada's primary steel and the pipe and tube industry, dedicated to ensuring a competitive and sustainable business environment for its members and supply chain stakeholders. Canadian steel producers are integral to Canada's economy and a vital supplier to many segments of North American industry, including the automotive, energy, construction, and transportation sectors.

