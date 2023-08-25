CANADIAN SPIRIT RESOURCES INC. ANNOUNCES CHANGE OF FISCAL YEAR-END

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 25, 2023 /CNW/ - Canadian Spirit Resources Inc. ("CSRI" or the "Corporation") (TSXV: SPI) (OTCBB: CSPUF) announces that its Board of Directors has approved a change of the Corporation's fiscal year end from December 31 to June 30. As a result, CSRI will have a transitional year of six (6) months ending June 30, 2023. Further details relating to the change in year-end and the reporting periods in the transition year and new financial years going forward will be available in a Notice of Change of Year End filed by CSRI on the Corporation's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

CSRI is a natural resource company focusing on the identification and development of opportunities in the unconventional natural gas sector of the energy industry.

Information regarding CSRI is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or the Corporation's website at www.csri.ca.

