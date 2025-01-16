Canadian Spirit Resources Inc. Announces Board and Management Changes

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - Canadian Spirit Resources Inc. ("CSRI" or the "Corporation") (TSXV: SPI) (OTCBB: CSPUF) announces that, effective as of the date hereof, Ms. Louisa DeCarlo, Ms. Sarah Hawco and Mr. David C. Monroe have resigned from the board of directors of the Corporation (the "Board") and have been replaced by Mr. William C. McDonald, Mr. Roy Bonnell and Mr. Gaetan Liberatore. Mr. Marc-André Liberatore, a current member of the Board, will remain in his current role. The Corporation further announces that, effective as of the date hereof, Ms. Louisa DeCarlo has also resigned from her role as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation and has been replaced by Mr. William C. McDonald who will assume the role of President and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation.

The Corporation wishes to thank each of Ms. DeCarlo, Ms. Hawco and Mr. Monroe for their contributions to CSRI, and further welcomes the additions of Mr. McDonald, Mr. Bonnell and Mr. Liberatore to the Corporation.

Further information regarding CSRI is available o SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca or on the Corporation's website at www.csri.ca.

