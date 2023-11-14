Canadian small- and medium-sized businesses lack confidence in their ability to reduce greenhouse gas emissions: KPMG Poll

Large companies point to their supply chains as one of the greatest barriers to achieving net zero, adding pressure on SMBs to decarbonize

TORONTO, Nov. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - Ahead of the upcoming COP28 United Nations global climate summit, the pressure is on Canadian companies to reduce their greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions but many are finding it difficult to go green, finds new research from KPMG in Canada.

Although the vast majority (78 per cent) of small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) have established policies or initiatives to reduce their emissions footprint, seven in 10 find they lack the time and resources to make it a priority, finds KPMG's 2023 Private Enterprise™ Business Survey. Similarly, less than a third feel very confident in their plans to reduce emissions across their value chain.

When asked to identify the greatest barriers to achieving their net-zero goals, SMBs cited a shortage of skills and expertise to implement solutions, the complexity of decarbonizing their supply chains, and a lack of appropriate technology. Adding to these challenges is a critical shortage of quality data, with over two-thirds expressing concern about their ability to effectively measure, implement and evaluate their carbon footprint.

"Climate change demands that companies, regardless of size, take immediate action to start reducing their carbon footprint," says Andrew McHardy, National Decarbonization Hub Leader at KPMG in Canada. "While companies are setting targets aligned to Canada's 2050 net-zero goals, our research shows many SMBs are struggling to action their plans as they grapple with increasingly complex decarbonization challenges."

Canada's largest companies face similar net zero barriers

According to KPMG International's 2023 CEO Outlook survey, which captures the views of the world's biggest corporations, Canadian CEOs believe decarbonizing their supply chain – which often includes smaller to mid-sized companies – and gaps in technology to be the greatest barriers to achieving net zero.

Relative to their global peers, Canadian CEOs are also much more focused on addressing environmental challenges, including the net-zero transition, and are prioritizing those investments as part of their broader environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals. Similarly, nearly eight in 10 Canadian SMBs are willing to increase their investments in line with their climate-related goals.

While government decarbonization policies, reporting guidelines and stakeholder expectations are helping drive these investment decisions, extreme weather events and other climate-related risks have also added a sense of urgency, adds Mr. McHardy.

"Canadian business leaders are feeling the pressure on all fronts to progress their decarbonization plans, but the level of business transformation needed to address the entire scope of their emissions footprint can be significant," says Mr. McHardy. "Investment in time and resources is key to moving the dial on these big decarbonization challenges in the long run, and collaboration between government, corporates and capital providers will also play an important role in building scalable solutions to accelerate the transition to a lower carbon economy."

Mr. McHardy, alongside Ms. Roopa Davé, Partner, ESG and Climate Services at KPMG in Canada, will be in attendance at COP28 from Nov. 30 – Dec. 12, 2023.

Learn more about KPMG in Canada's recently launched Decarbonization Hub.

Register for KPMG's 19th Annual Mining Executive and Director Forum to learn more about the industry's most pressing challenge: decarbonization.

